Red Hot Chili Peppers Kick Off SA Leg Of Stadium Tour

(Live Nation) Red Hot Chili Peppers, kicked off the Latin America leg of their Global Stadium tour with an electric sold-out performance at Estadio Nacional in San Jose, Costa Rica on Halloween.

IRONTOM opened the show before Red Hot Chili Peppers took the stage and played popular tracks "Eddie," "Black Summer," "Aquatic Mouth Dance" and others off their two #1 studio albums that were released last year, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.

The band will continue their sold out LATAM run with a performance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at Estádio Engenhao Nilton Santos on Saturday, November 4, before continuing with shows in various cities across Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The tour wraps Sunday, November 26 at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The string of Latin America dates mark guitarist John Frusciante's first time playing in the region in over 20 years.

The 2023 run comes following the band's largest stadium tour to date consisting of 40 performances last year including massive sold-out shows in London, Paris, Los Angeles, and more. Notable special guests such as St. Vincent, King Princess, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, Beck, HAIM, The Strokes, Nas and more joined the band on the road throughout 2022. After wrapping up dates in North America and Europe last year, the band continued the global trek into 2023 with several dates across New Zealand and Australia in January, featuring special guest Post Malone, and another run of shows throughout North America, Europe, and UK.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2023 UPCOMING GLOBAL TOUR DATES:

Sat Nov 4 - Rio de Janeiro, BR - Estádio Engenhao Nilton Santos *

Tue Nov 7 - Brasilia, BR - Arena BSB Mane Garrincha *

Fri Nov 10 - Sao Paulo, BR - Estádio do Morumbi *

Mon Nov 13 - Curitiba, BR - Estádio Couto Pereira *

Thu Nov 16 - Porto Alegre, BR - Arena do Gremio *

Sun Nov 19 - Santiago, CL - Movistar Arena *

Tue Nov 21 - Santiago, CL - Movistar Arena *

Fri Nov 24 - Buenos Aires, AR - Estadio River Plate *

Sun Nov 26 - Buenos Aires, AR - Estadio River Plate *

