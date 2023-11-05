.

Iron Maiden Release Live 'Stranger In A Strange Land' Video

Bruce Henne | 11-05-2023
Iron Maiden

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden are streaming video of a live performance of their 1986 classic, "Stranger In A Strange Land."

The video of the "Somewhere In Time" track mixes footage from The Future Past tour with audio from the UK band's August 2023 appearance at the Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany.

The clip arrives in sync with news that Iron Maiden has extended The Future Past Tour with 2024 dates in Australia, New Zealand and North America.

The series - which highlights material from the group's most recent studio album, 2021's "Senjutsu", and 1986's "Somewhere In Time" - will resume in Australia next September.

Get more details and stream the live video here.

Related Stories
Iron Maiden Release Live 'Stranger In A Strange Land' Video

Iron Maiden Announce 2024 North American The Future Past Tour Leg

Foo Fighters, Megadeth Lead Hellfest 2024 Lineup

Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain Feeling Stronger Following Stroke

Iron Maiden Taking The Future Past Tour Down Under In 2024

News > Iron Maiden

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Slipknot Part Ways With Jay Weinberg- Jimmy Page Talks Surprise Rock Hall Jam- Fan Lost At Sea From Lamb Of God's Cruise- Steve Perry- more

Creed Announce the 2024 Summer Of '99 Tour- Heart To Reunite- Foo Fighters Rock Saturday Night Live- Rolling Stones- Metallica- more

Reviews

Foghat - Sonic Mojo

Heavenly Cream: An Acoustic Tribute to Cream

Dokken - Heaven Comes Down

5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2

Latest News

Slipknot Part Ways With Jay Weinberg

Jimmy Page Talks Surprise Rock Hall Jam

Jason Aldean Delivers 'Highway Desperado'

Iron Maiden Release Live 'Stranger In A Strange Land' Video

Motorhead Release 40th anniversary deluxe editions of 'Another Perfect Day'

Singled Out: The Sons Of James' Boswell

Fan Lost At Sea From Lamb Of God's Headbangers Boat Cruise

Journey Icon Steve Perry Looks Back At 'Don't Stop Believing'