Iron Maiden Release Live 'Stranger In A Strange Land' Video

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden are streaming video of a live performance of their 1986 classic, "Stranger In A Strange Land."

The video of the "Somewhere In Time" track mixes footage from The Future Past tour with audio from the UK band's August 2023 appearance at the Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany.

The clip arrives in sync with news that Iron Maiden has extended The Future Past Tour with 2024 dates in Australia, New Zealand and North America.

The series - which highlights material from the group's most recent studio album, 2021's "Senjutsu", and 1986's "Somewhere In Time" - will resume in Australia next September.

Get more details and stream the live video here.

