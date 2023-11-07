Nickelback Add Special Stop To Get Rollin' Tour

(Live Nation) Nickelback have extended their Get Rollin' Tour by bringing a very special performance to Hawaii next year. Produced by Live Nation, the exclusive one-night-only event will take place on Friday, March 1, 2024 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, HI. Nickelback's acclaimed 2023 "Get Rollin' Tour" was highly successful, debuting in the Top 10 on Pollstar's LIVE75 as the "Hot Shot" Touring Artist of the Week during its run.

"Since we started the band, it has been a dream for us to bring our live show to the Hawaiian Islands," shares Nickelback. "We're so excited and humbled to play in Honolulu for the first time ever in our career."

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Artist and Veteran presales starting on Tuesday, November 7 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the weekend ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, November 10 at 10 AM local time at livenation.com.

Nickelback's first album in five years, Get Rollin' was released November 18, 2022 via BMG and debuted at #2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music and Digital Album charts. The record also landed on the ARIA Album Chart at #3 and in the Top 10 in the UK, Canada, Germany, Australia and Austria. Additionally, Get Rollin' debuted at #1 in Switzerland, a career first for the band.

The highly acclaimed new album is a thrilling soundscape of adventure, nostalgia and emotional exploration. With the new record, Nickelback continue their incomparable legacy as "one of rock's biggest-ever bands," as noted by KERRANG and most recently celebrated another career milestone, at the 2023 JUNO Awards where they were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

