Powerwolf Plot New Album And Tour

(Napalm Records) Powerwolf band is upping their game once again - not only announcing their biggest headline tour to date with shows taking place at the biggest arenas in Europe, but also a new studio album for 2024. Amid 16 shows in total, the tour will visit venues in Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Prague and Vienna, and will heat up the Wolfpack with an unprecedented production.
Powerwolf will be accompanied by Swedish heavy metal legends HammerFall as special guests, and the scene's rising stars, dwarf metallers Wind Rose, will provide powerful support!
After the massive success of 2021 album Call Of The Wild, Powerwolf announces its successor for 2024, with more details to follow. Fans can look forward to new songs being played on the Wolfsnächte 2024 Headline Tour!
Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 10 at 10:00 AM CET via all known ticket agencies.
Powerwolf state: "We are stoked to announce the biggest tour in Powerwolf's history and the release of a brand new album in 2024! Without going into the details of the album yet, Wolfsnachte 2024 will be a breathtaking experience not to be missed! You can expect a massive production and some surprises you haven't seen from us before! Our friends from Hammerfall and Wind Rose will join us to ensure a perfect evening!"
04.10.24 DE - Hamburg / Barclays Arena
05.10.24 NL - Amsterdam / AFAS Live
06.10.24 BE - Antwerp / Lotto Arena
10.10.24 LU - Esch Sur Alzette / Rockhal
11.10.24 DE - Stuttgart / Schleyerhalle
12.10.24 DE - Frankfurt / Festhalle
14.10.24 IT - Milan / Alcatraz
16.10.24 CH - Zürich / The Hall
17.10.24 FR - Paris / Zenith
18.10.24 DE - Oberhausen / Rudolf Weber Arena
19.10.24 DE - Berlin / Velodrom
21.10.24 PL - Krakow / Tauron Arena
22.10.24 HU - Budapest / MVM Dome
23.10.24 AT - Vienna / Gasometer
25.10.24 DE - Munich / Olympiahalle
26.10.24 CZ - Prague / Sportovni Hala Fortuna
Celebrates Final Shows of 2023 With 'Wolves Of War' Lyric Video
Powerwolf Makes History With The Use Of Augmented Reality At Music Festival
Powerwolf Celebrate Monumental Mass With 'Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend' Video
Iron Maiden Recruit Powerwolf For Legacy Of The Beast
Slipknot Part Ways With Jay Weinberg- Jimmy Page Talks Surprise Rock Hall Jam- Fan Lost At Sea From Lamb Of God's Cruise- Steve Perry- more
Creed Announce the 2024 Summer Of '99 Tour- Heart To Reunite- Foo Fighters Rock Saturday Night Live- Rolling Stones- Metallica- more
Live: Andy Summers Rocks Phoenix
Heavenly Cream: An Acoustic Tribute to Cream
5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Hootie & the Blowfish Tap Collective Soul and Edwin McCain For Summer Camp with Trucks Tour
Powerwolf Plot New Album And Tour
Singled Out: Supreme Unbeing's Scarecrow
Video Premiere: Heather Anne Lomax's 'Bits And Pieces' Featuring Michael Doman
Bruce Dickinson Announces 'Afterglow of Ragnarok' And Reveals The Mandrake Project Details
Slipknot Part Ways With Jay Weinberg
Jimmy Page Talks Surprise Rock Hall Jam
Jason Aldean Delivers 'Highway Desperado'