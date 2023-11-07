The Stones And Brian Jones One-Night-Only Theatrical Event This Tuesday

Magnolia Pictures will release The Stones And Brian Jones

in theaters across the country for a special One Night Only event, this Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Following the special theatrical event, the film will be coming to VOD November 17, 2023. As we previously reported, the film features revealing interviews with all the main players and unseen archival footage released for the first time.

The Stones and Brian Jones explores the creative musical genius of Jones, key to the success of the band, and uncovers how the founder of what became the greatest rock'n'roll band in the world was left behind in the shadows of history.

