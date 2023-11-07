Foo Fighters To Rock Roskilde Festival 2024

(NC) Foo Fighters have been a defining force in modern rock music for the past 30 years. Today, Denmark's Roskilde Festival announce that Dave Grohl and co. will perform on July 5, making it the band's only Scandinavian concert in 2024.

In June, Foo Fighters released their 11th album, But Here We Are, presented by the band as a tribute to the healing powers of music, friendship, and family. The release was met with critical acclaim, with many critics hailing But Here We Are for its powerful and emotional response to personal tragedies.

"Foo Fighters have proven themselves as a band that continues to evolve and look ahead. With their latest album, they embrace a challenging time and transform it into a life-affirming, communal experience which we look forward to seeing unfold at Roskilde Festival this summer," says Anders Wahrén, Roskilde Festival's Program Director.

Many more acts to come - From 29 June to 6 July 2024, Roskilde Festival will host more than 180 music acts and 130,000 participants, also offering a multitude of camping solutions as well as an onsite train station. The non-profit festival is located just 20 miles outside of Copenhagen.

Last week, Roskilde Festival announced its first 16 names for the 2024 line-up, which includes artists like Kali Uchis, PJ Harvey, Blondshell, Romy, Tainy, Heilung, Trueno, and Omah Lay.

