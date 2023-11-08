Iron Maiden Team With Z2 To Celebrate 'Piece Of Mind' 40th Anniversary

(FunHouse) 40 years have passed since the release Of Iron Maiden's groundbreaking fourth studio album, Piece Of Mind. Released in 1983, Piece Of Mind was the band's first album to enter the U.S. Billboard Top 20, peaking at #14, achieving RIAA platinum certification in the U.S. More than an album, it was a thunderous statement of intent by a band whose meteoric rise from the East End of London would thrust them into the realms of legend. This fall the metal pioneers have partnered with Z2, the award-winning publisher, to bring the multi-platinum album Piece of Mind to book form. Available Tuesday, November 21, IRON MAIDEN: PIECE OF MIND, is a stunning love letter to fans from one of the most celebrated metal bands in music history. Opening with an introduction titled "Piece of Mind at 40" by ever-present manager Rod Smallwood, this commemorative book is packed with comics, art, and testimonials from acclaimed writers, artists, actors and musicians, as a powerful celebration of the living legend that is IRON MAIDEN.

A jaw-dropping work that pushes the boundaries of print production and presentation, The Oversized Deluxe and Asylum Editions of Iron Maiden: Piece Of Mind are encased in an asylum clamshell with locking mechanism. Maiden's iconic mascot Eddie growls and snarls from behind the die-cut bars on the asylum doors, but the sliding bolt is designed to keep him safely confined! However, when the reader dares to unlock the book, they will be delighted as Eddie breaks free of his chains and straitjacket!

"When the idea of a Piece of Mind 40th Anniversary graphic novel first came up, I felt it was the perfect medium to expand outside the confines of the songs and to create new storylines and new dimensions through short form narrative and imagery," says Bruce Dickinson. "With 'Revelations,' it allowed me to add more layers and dimensions to the lyrics and add a new twist."

"Equally as exciting," Dickinson continues, "was bringing together some of the top writers and illustrators in the industry who are all actual fans of the band, to add their own creative ideas inspired by the songs, Eddie, and the album itself. Z2 did a tremendous job in pulling this all together to create more than just a graphic novel, it's what I consider a work of art."

Assembling an all-star team to create new interpretations of the most important metal album in music, Iron Maiden: Piece of Mind features original stories for each of the nine album tracks including Where Eagles Dare - written by Steven Grant (The Punisher) illustrated by Carson Thorn (Batman the Barbarian), Revelations - fittingly crafted by Bruce Dickinson with Tony Lee (Doctor Who) and illustrated by Damien Worm (The October Faction); ("Revelations" being the first track in Maiden history to be solely-credited to Dickinson), Flight of Icarus by Eisner nominee Ivan Brandon (24Seven, Viking) illustrated by Francesco Dossena (Dylan Dog), Die With Your Boots On by Emmy-winning director and screenwriter Sacha Gervasi with art by Christian Rosado, The Trooper by Antony Johnston (Atomic Blonde) illustrated by Staz Johnson (Rogue Trooper), Still Life by Leah Moore & John Reppion (Conspiracy of Ravens) painted by John Pearson (Mindset), Quest for Fire from metal authority Brian Posehn (writer, comedian, actor) with art by Michael Avon Oeming (Powers), Sun and Steel by multiple World Fantasy Award-nominee Chris Roberson (iZombie) with art by Danijel Žeželj (Luna Park), and To Tame a Land, written and illustrated by Alison Sampson (Hit-Girl). In addition, between each story, the book is packed with original pieces of art by acclaimed illustrators, including Montos, Ghoulish Gary, Steve Chanks, Jan Meininghaus, Kyle Hotz, Jay Geldhof, Darin Hazmat, Travis Knight, Akirant and Nat Jones.

"The road to working with Iron Maiden began over 40 years ago for the Z2 staff, on both our turntables and in our sketchbooks. Iron Maiden's impact on art, music and culture is immeasurable and to get a chance to celebrate the legend and the lore of Piece of Mind with the band and management is an honor we don't take lightly," says Josh Bernstein, President of Z2. "I hope fans enjoy what has become an incredible global love letter to Iron Maiden."

The impact of Piece of Mind and Iron Maiden across the creative community is reflected by the star-studded testimonials contained within, including Simon Gallup (The Cure), AEW legend Chris Jericho, MMA Superstar Josh Barnett, multiple Grammy®-nominee and Lifetime Achievement Award-honoree Chuck D, Grammy®-winning director Jonas Akerlund, and multiple Grammy®-nominee Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian.

Eisner and Harvey award-winning editor Rantz Hoseley put the project in context "If you had told me when I snuck out of the house at 16 to see the Piece of Mind tour in Spokane, that 40 years later I'd be working on this tribute... and getting a story from Bruce Dickinson to boot?! Well, that's one of those rare and precious moments in your creative career where you literally crash up against your youthful dreams coming true. Being entrusted by Maiden to edit this book has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime."

With Iron Maiden: Piece of Mind, collectors will have five variants available to purchase, including: The Trooper cover by multiple Eisner-nominee J.G. Jones (Y: The Last Man), Asylum Edition with cover by multiple Society of Illustrators-winner Jason Edmiston, Die With Your Boots On cover by UK Iron Maiden illustrator Dan Mumford, and The Flight of the Icarus cover by Eisner-nominee Martin Simmonds (The Department of Truth) with an additional The Trooper Cutaway cover by famed poster artist Travis Knight.

Z2 present multiple collector editions of Iron Maiden: Piece of Mind - perfect for the diehard fan's bookshelf:

The standard edition graphic novel (HC) with cover art by Dan Mumford ($40.00).

The FLIGHT OF ICARUS Edition featuring the standard edition graphic novel (HC) with cover art by Martin Simmonds - limited to only 3,000 copies and exclusive to Independent Comic Shops ($40.00).

THE TROOPER Edition featuring the standard edition graphic novel (HC) with cover art by J.G. Jones - limited to 500 copies and exclusive to Project M/Revolver Magazine ($40.00).

THE TROOPER Cutaway Edition featuring the standard edition graphic novel (HC) with cover art by Travis Knight - limited to 666 copies and exclusive to Rockabilia.com ($40.00).

DELUXE Edition including the oversized graphic novel (HC) w/bonus pages and a POP-UP insert featuring cover art by Jason Edmiston encased in the Piece of Mind Asylum Clamshell box with locking Cell Door Action and three (3) Piece of Mind Art Prints Triptych set by Hydro 74, ($150.00) - website only.

And for the true collector, Z2 offers THE ASYLUM Edition which includes the oversized graphic novel w/bonus pages and a POP-UP insert featuring cover art by Jason Edmiston, encased in the Piece of Mind Asylum Clamshell box with locking Cell Door Action, three (3) Piece of Mind Art Prints Triptych set by Hydro 74, one (1) 1983 Piece of Mind replica concert ticket, one (1) Die With Your Boots On Art Print, signed and numbered by Dan Mumford (only available to the first 500 orders), four (4) Iron Maiden Collectors Cards in a display case featuring the works of Dan Mumford, Jason Edmiston, J.G. Jones, and Martin Simmonds ($300.00). Additionally, The Asylum Edition includes one (1) Eddie Asylum Model Kit, which will be shipped separately.

