Midtown Launching 1st Annual Chrismukkah Spectacular

(BPM) Midtown are thrilled to announce their 1st Annual Chrismukkah Spectacular. Featuring special guests Piebald, Houston Calls, and Save Face, the Chrismukkah Spectacular is set to take over The Wellmont Theater in Montclair on Thursday, December 21st.
The band will be offering special VIP packages, including early entry, access to a special acoustic performance ahead of the show, a chance to hang with the band, and more. VIP pre-sale begins this Thursday, November 9 at 10am ET, with general tickets going on-sale on Friday, November 10 at 10am ET.
The band shares: "Just when you thought it was all over... Midtown is back! We had so much fun getting back together last year, but our backs really paid a price and our kid's teachers got mad at us for making them miss so much school. We decided the best way to keep this alive in a sustainable way was to do an annual hometown show, so we present our 1st Annual Chrismukkah Spectacular!"
Earlier this year Midtown released We're Too Old To Write New Songs, So Here's Some Old Songs We Didn't Write, a brand new EP featuring tributes to influential songs from the band's past. Fans were treated to Midtown's take on Pavement's "Cut Your Hair", Lagwagon's "Know It All", Elvis Costello's "Pump It Up", and Hot Rod Circuit's "Safely".
