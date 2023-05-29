.

Midtown Deliver 'We're Too Old To Write New Songs, So Here's Some Old Songs We Didn't Write'

05-28-2023

Midtown EP cover art
EP cover art

(Big Picture Media) Midtown have released their brand new tribute EP, We're Too Old To Write New Songs, So Here's Some Old Songs We Didn't Write.

Featuring tributes to influential songs from the band's past - including Pavement's "Cut Your Hair", Lagwagon's "Know It All", and Elvis Costello's "Pump It Up" - the EP is rounded out by the band's take on "Safely", originally by Hot Rod Circuit.

The band shares: "The point of this EP was to both share some of the artists that influenced and inspired us as a band and also to introduce people to artists they may not have heard of." Stream the EP here.

