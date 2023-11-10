Foo Fighters, Greta Van Fleet, Metallica Rock Grammy Nominations

The Nominees for the 66th annual Grammy Awards have been announced for the ceremony that will be taking place on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Ca.

For Rock the Grammys have several categories including Nest Rock Album, Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, Best Metal Performance, Best Alternative Music Album and Best Alternative Performance.

Foo Fighters, Greta Van Fleet, Metallica, Paramore, and Queens of the Stone Age were all nominated in the Best Rock Album category.







"Best Rock Album":

Foo Fighters - "But Here We Are"

Greta Van Fleet - "Starcatcher"

Metallica - "72 Seasons"

Paramore - "This Is Why"

Queens Of The Stone Age - "In Times New Roman..."

"Best Rock Performance":

Arctic Monkeys - "Sculptures Of Anything Goes"

Black Pumas - "More Than A Love Song"

Boygenius - "Not Strong Enough"

Foo Fighters - "Rescued"

Metallica - "Lux Aeterna"

"Best Rock Song":

Boygenius - "Not Strong Enough"

Foo Fighters - "Rescued"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl"

Queens Of The Stone Age - "Emotion Sickness"

The Rolling Stones - "Angry"

Best Metal Performance:

Disturbed - "Bad Man"

Ghost - "Phantom Of The Opera"

Metallica - "72 Seasons"

Slipknot - "Hive Mind"

Spiritbox - "Jaded"

Best Alternative Music Album:

Arctic Monkeys - "The Car"

Boygenius - "The Record"

Lana Del Rey - "Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd"

Gorillaz - "Cracker Island"

PJ Harvey - "I Inside The Old Year Dying"

Best Alternative Music Performance:

Alvvvays - "Belinda Says"

Arctic Monkeys - "Body Paint"

Boygenius - "Cool About It"

Lana Del Rey - "A&W"

Paramore - "This Is Why"

