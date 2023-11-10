Megadeth Add Leg To Crush The World Tour

(AWM) Fresh off the heels of a wildly successful 2023 international tour across Europe, Canada and the United States, iconic thrash metal pioneer Megadeth has announced new dates on the Crush The World Tour set for 2024. The band will make their triumphant return to Latin America for 10 shows, with the first stop in Lima, Peru on Saturday, April 6. In addition to Peru, upcoming stops include Chile, Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico.

Tickets for select dates will be available for fan-club members beginning Saturday, November 11 at 10AM local time at www.megadeth.com/tour. Public on-sale for select dates will be at 10AM local venue time on November 13.

"April of 2024 Megadeth returns to South America to support our latest record, The Sick, The Dying, And The Dead!, and I always get excited because there is something truly different about South America. I don't know what it is... but whatever IT is, they come by it naturally," shared frontman Dave Mustaine. "We are also planning a really big surprise for where "Aguante Megadeth" all started in Buenos Aires, too! So... if you can, DO NOT MISS THAT SHOW!"

Megadeth, alongside founder and frontman Dave Mustaine, are renowned for their unparalleled energy and mastery on stage. In 2023, the GRAMMY-Award winning band dominated arenas and festivals, reaffirming its status as one of heavy metal's most formidable live acts. Dubbed "as ferocious and hard-hitting as ever" by AllMusic, Megadeth enjoyed sold-out shows and critical acclaim on the latest run of the Crush The World Tour. In the new year, the band will continue their globe-trotting journey that promises to captivate audiences and showcase both the latest and greatest hits.

With a musical legacy spanning four decades, Megadeth has sold in excess of 50 million albums worldwide and earned five consecutive platinum albums. Megadeth's debut album, Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good! was named by VH1 as the "Greatest Thrash Metal Debut Album of All Time." The band's latest album The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! was released in September 2022 via Tradecraft/UMG. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and No. 1 across Billboard's Top Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative Albums charts, and the lead single "We'll Be Back" was nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Metal Performance.

The extended Crush The World Tour dates continue to showcase the band's relentless commitment to electrifying live shows. Their 2024 schedule will also include a stop in France as they headline Hellfest.

Megadeth VIP Package Upgrades, including a VIP Q&A and Meet & Greets with band members, will be available through Megadeth.com. For more information, tour dates, and to purchase tickets to the Crush The World Tour, visit www.megadeth.com/tour.

Crush The World Tour 2024

Sat April 6 Lima, Peru Arena 1

Tu April 9 Santiago, Chile Movistar Arena

Thu April 11 Montevideo, Uruguay Arena Antel

Sat April 13 Buenos Aires, Argentina Movistar Arena

Tue April 16 Asuncion, Paraguay Jockey Club

Thu April 18 São Paulo, Brazil Espaco Unimed

Sun April 21 Bogota, Colombia Movistar Arena

Tue April 23 San Salvador, El Salvador Complejo Cuscatlan

Thu April 25 Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico Arena Ciudad de Mexico

Sat April 27 Monterrey, Mexico Arena Monterrey

