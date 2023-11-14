Foo Fighters And H.E.R. Announce 'The Glass' Double A-Side

(NLM) They played the song together on Saturday Night Live last month, and now they're each releasing their own versions: Foo Fighters proudly announce the Friday, November 17 digital release of a double A-side single featuring a reinterpretation of "The Glass" by H.E.R. alongside the original version from the band's universally acclaimed But Here We Are.

H.E.R.'s newly recorded solo version of "The Glass" is nothing short of a revelation-a stunning and singular vocal/guitar performance that wrings new sonic and emotional dimensions from the original.

Foo Fighters' "The Glass" is taken from their 11th album, But Here We Are-released June 2 via Roswell Records/RCA Records and recently nominated for three GRAMMY Awards (Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance). Like BHWA staples "Rescued," "Under You" and "The Teacher," "The Glass" has quickly become a new highlight of the Foo Fighters' live juggernaut - which shows no signs of slowing, with a November 18 Austin City Limits TV appearance and a sold out Australia/New Zealand stadium tour on the immediate horizon, as well as stadium dates and festival headlines across the US, UK and Europe going well into 2024.

Foo Fighters & H.E.R.: "The Glass" will be available to stream and download this Friday, November 17 - or pre-order the limited edition 7-inch vinyl single out December 29 at your favorite independent record store and here.

