Joanne Shaw Taylor Announce 2024 UK Tour

(Noble) British Blues rock guitar prodigy Joanne Shaw Taylor is pleased to announce ten UK concerts in February 2024. The tour kicks off on Saturday 17 February 2024 at Manchester Royal Northern College of Music, takes in London's O2 Indigo on Thursday 22nd February, and finishes on Thursday 29 February at the Palace Theatre in Southend-on-Sea.
Joanne will perform songs from her recent critically acclaimed albums "Nobody's Fool," and The Blues Album which topped Billboard Magazine's Official Blues Album Chart. She will also perform new songs from her forthcoming album including "Sweet 'Lil Lies" and "Black Magic."
The Blues Album was voted #1 Most Played Blues Album of 2021 by the Independent Blues Broadcaster's Association. Joanne will also dig deep into her rich back catalogue where she will hand-pick songs from her albums Reckless Heart, Wild, The Dirty Truth, Almost Always Never, Diamonds in the Dirt, and White Sugar.
Her latest single, crafted alongside Kevin Shirley, the iconic producer, at the legendary RCA Studio A in Nashville, "Black Magic" is the fruit of a collaboration with stellar artists such as Rob McNelly, Doug Lancio, Alison Prestwood, Jimmy Wallace, and Anton Fig. Watch the official music video below.
"I originally wrote 'Black Magic' for my album 'Nobody's Fool' and intended for it to be an instrumental called 'Butterbeer Blues,'" Joanne recalls. "But then, I decided to give it lyrics and transform it into a fun, traditional acoustic blues song. Hopefully I succeeded and you'll enjoy the rootsy vibe!" The lyrics unfold a tale of entrancement, spellbinding love, and the mystique of attraction, all delicately wrapped in Joanne's signature guitar brilliance.
PLANET ROCK 48-HOUR TICKET PRE-SALE
STARTS 10AM WEDNESDAY 15 NOVEMBER 2023
VIA PLANETROCK.COM
TICKETS ON GENERAL SALE FRIDAY 17 NOVEMBER VIA
GIGANTIC.COM, PLANETROCKTICKETS.CO.UK, JOANNESHAWTAYLOR.COM
Manchester - Royal Northern College Of Music
Saturday 17 February 2024
Glasgow - Queen Margaret Union
Sunday 18 February 2024
Leeds - City Varieties Music Hall
Monday 19 February 2024
Sunderland - The Fire Station
Wednesday 21 February 2024
London - Indigo at The 02
Thursday 22 February 2024
Wolverhampton - Wulfrun Hall
Friday 23 February 2024
Norwich - The Waterfront
Sunday 25 February 2024
Bexhill - De La Warr Pavilion
Monday 26 February 2024
Bury St. Edmunds - Apex
Wednesday 28 February 2024
Southend - Palace Theatre
Thursday 29 February 2024
Joanne Shaw Taylor Marks Friday The 13th With 'Black Magic' Video
Joanne Shaw Taylor Releases 'Sweet 'Lil Lies' Video
Joanne Shaw Taylor Share's 'Nobody's Fool' Title Track
Joanne Shaw Taylor Shares 'Just No Getting Over You (Dream Cruise)'
Foo Fighters And H.E.R. Announce 'The Glass' Double A-Side- Tool- Pantera- My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy Lead When We Were Young Lineup- more
Queen Deliver New Single 'Machines (Or Back To Humans)'- Maneskin Share 'Valentine' Video To Celebrate RUSH! (ARE U COMING?) Release- more
Road Trip: Crystal Vision: A Visit to Eswatini's Ngwenya Glass
Root 66: Joyann Parker- Tom Heyman- Austin Gilliam- Jeshua Marshall
On The Record: Linda Ronstadt- Tim Easton- Jackie DeShannon
Live: Andy Summers Rocks Phoenix
Foo Fighters And H.E.R. Announce 'The Glass' Double A-Side
Tool Announce 2024 Spring Euro Tour
Joanne Shaw Taylor Announce 2024 UK Tour
John Cougar Mellencamp In The Studio For Uh Huh's 40th Anniversary
Singled Out: Observe The 93rd's We Are Already Dead
My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy Lead When We Were Young Lineup
Pantera Announce 2024 North American Tour
Dolly Parton Will Rock The UT Volunteers vs. Georgia Bulldogs Game