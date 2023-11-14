Joanne Shaw Taylor Announce 2024 UK Tour

(Noble) British Blues rock guitar prodigy Joanne Shaw Taylor is pleased to announce ten UK concerts in February 2024. The tour kicks off on Saturday 17 February 2024 at Manchester Royal Northern College of Music, takes in London's O2 Indigo on Thursday 22nd February, and finishes on Thursday 29 February at the Palace Theatre in Southend-on-Sea.

Joanne will perform songs from her recent critically acclaimed albums "Nobody's Fool," and The Blues Album which topped Billboard Magazine's Official Blues Album Chart. She will also perform new songs from her forthcoming album including "Sweet 'Lil Lies" and "Black Magic."

The Blues Album was voted #1 Most Played Blues Album of 2021 by the Independent Blues Broadcaster's Association. Joanne will also dig deep into her rich back catalogue where she will hand-pick songs from her albums Reckless Heart, Wild, The Dirty Truth, Almost Always Never, Diamonds in the Dirt, and White Sugar.

Her latest single, crafted alongside Kevin Shirley, the iconic producer, at the legendary RCA Studio A in Nashville, "Black Magic" is the fruit of a collaboration with stellar artists such as Rob McNelly, Doug Lancio, Alison Prestwood, Jimmy Wallace, and Anton Fig. Watch the official music video below.

"I originally wrote 'Black Magic' for my album 'Nobody's Fool' and intended for it to be an instrumental called 'Butterbeer Blues,'" Joanne recalls. "But then, I decided to give it lyrics and transform it into a fun, traditional acoustic blues song. Hopefully I succeeded and you'll enjoy the rootsy vibe!" The lyrics unfold a tale of entrancement, spellbinding love, and the mystique of attraction, all delicately wrapped in Joanne's signature guitar brilliance.

Manchester - Royal Northern College Of Music

Saturday 17 February 2024

Glasgow - Queen Margaret Union

Sunday 18 February 2024

Leeds - City Varieties Music Hall

Monday 19 February 2024

Sunderland - The Fire Station

Wednesday 21 February 2024

London - Indigo at The 02

Thursday 22 February 2024

Wolverhampton - Wulfrun Hall

Friday 23 February 2024

Norwich - The Waterfront

Sunday 25 February 2024

Bexhill - De La Warr Pavilion

Monday 26 February 2024

Bury St. Edmunds - Apex

Wednesday 28 February 2024

Southend - Palace Theatre

Thursday 29 February 2024

