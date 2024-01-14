The Dollyrots Get 'Little Bit Naughty' With 'Tonight With You'

The Dollyrots have released a brand new lyric video for their new single "Tonight With You". The track comes from their recent studio album release "Night Owls".

Kelly Ogden had this to say, "For our take on wild teenage abandon for this newest album we're offering up 'Tonight With You'. The feel of riding fast in a car with your crush and the tingling sensation of knowing it's just a little bit naughty.

"Of all the songs on the new album 'Night Owls' it's the one that sounds most like vintage Dollyrots, and if it does that's intentional."

The video arrives as the band get set for a January tour run with Bowling For Soup and Lit, tickets available now at Tour - THE DOLLYROTS. In March the band will tour with Gymshorts as support, tickets go on sale on December 8. Full list of dates is below.

January with Bowling For Soup and Lit

1/21 at Revolution in Ft Lauderdale, FL

1/23 at Vinyl Music Hall in Pensacola, FL

1/24 at Southport Hall in New Orleans, LA

1/25 at Ponte Verde Concert Hall in Ponte Verde, FL

1/26 at Hard Rock Live in Orlando, FL

1/28 at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg, FL

March

3/7 at X-Ray Arcade in Cudahy, WI with Gymshorts

3/8 at James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW in Minneapolis, MN with Gymshorts

3/9 at Reggie's in Chicago, IL with Gymshorts

3/10 at Old Rock House in St. Louis, MO with Gymshorts

3/11 at Night Shop in Bloomington, IL with Gymshorts

3/12 at Southgate House in Newport, KY with Gymshorts

3/13 at Melody House in Indianapolis, IN with Gymshorts

3/14 at Rumba Cafe in Columbus, OH with Gymshorts

3/15 at Sanctuary in Detroit, MI with local support

3/16 at Beachland Tavern, Cleveland, OH with local support

