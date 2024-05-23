The Dollyrots Share 'Trees Sway' Video

(IMM) The Dollyrots have released the official video for "Trees Sway" as they get set to embark on the Wrapped In The Sunshine Tours, hitting the West Coast in June with Diesel Boy and Go Betty Go on select dates and East Coast dates in July with The Boreouts and Soraia.
"Trees Sway" is taken from their recent album, Night Owls. Cabezas shares, "I was gifted the song in a dream and woke up abruptly, turned to Kelly and said, 'Turn your phone audio record on, I'll be right back.' I grabbed a guitar and played the whole thing, front to back, complete with lyrics in one go. That became the song, and when she sang it for the record, it took on a life of its own."
Ahead of the June shows, the band will be releasing a limited edition 7-inch single on colored vinyl via Wicked Cool Records, featuring two brand new tracks produced by the band and longtime collaborator John Fields (Meet Me At The Altar, Jimmy Eat World, Soul Asylum).
West Coast:
June 14 at the Funhouse in Seattle, WA with Diesel Boy
June 15 at Twilight Café in Portland, OR with Diesel Boy
June 16 at John Henry's in Eugene, OR with special guests
June 17 at Harlow's in Sacramento, CA with Go Betty Go
June 18 at Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco, CA with Go Betty Go
June 19 at Full Circle in Fresno, CA with Go Betty Go
June 20 at The Echo in Los Angeles, CA with Go Betty Go
June 21 at The Siren in Morrow Bay, CA with Go Betty Go
June 22 at The Parish at House of Blues in Anaheim, CA with Go Betty Go
June 23 at Casbah in San Diego, CA with Go Betty Go
East Coast:
July 11 at Jack Rabbits in Jacksonville, FL with The Boreouts
July 12 at Masquerade in Atlanta, GA with The Boreouts
July 13 at Neighborhood Theater in Charlotte, NC with The Boreouts
July 15 at The Metro Gallery in Baltimore, MD with The Boreouts
July 16 at Lovedrafts Brewing in Mechanicsburg, PA with The Boreouts
July 17 at Café Nine in New Haven, CT with The Boreouts
July 18 at The Stone Church in Brattleboro, VT with The Boreouts
July 19 at Sonia Live Music in Cambridge, MA with The Boreouts
July 20 at Kingsland Bar & Grill in Brooklyn, NY with The Boreouts
July 21 at Alchemy in Providence, RI
July 23 at MilkBoy in Philadelphia, PA with Soraia
July 24 at Atlas Brew Works in Washington, DC with Soraia
July 25 at Ember Music Hall in Richmond, VA with Soraia
July 26 at The Radio Room in Greenville, SC
July 27 at Tin Roof in Charleston, SC
The Dollyrots 'Can't Tell You Why' With New lyric Video and Reveal Tour Plans
The Dollyrots Get 'Little Bit Naughty' With 'Tonight With You'
The Dollyrots Give 'Auld Lang Syne' A Rock Makeover
The Dollyrots Deliver 'Alligator' Ahead Of Bowling For Soup and Lit Tour
Metallica, Guns N' Roses, AC/DC Among Apple Music's 100 Best Albums List- The Story Of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd Trailer Released- more
Ozzy Osbourne Nervous About Rock Hall Induction- Senses Fail and Saves The Day Launching New Jersey Vs. The World Tour- more
Bailey Zimmerman Delivers 'Hell Or High Water' From Twisters: The Album- Dustin Lynch Delivers Video For 'Chevrolet' Feat Jelly Roll- more
Sites and Sounds: The Big Easy Cruise: A Feast of Louisiana Music and Food
Hot In The City: Late Spring Concerts Coming to Arizona
Get To Know... Hippies and Cowboys
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Road Trip Essentials
Sites and Sounds: Mutants Fest Coming to North Little Rock
Metallica, Guns N' Roses, AC/DC Among Apple Music's 100 Best Albums List
'Have You Got It Yet?' The Story Of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd Trailer Released
Rancid Share Debut 1992 Self-Titled EP Available Digitally For The First Time
Boston Manor Announce New Album 'Sundiver' And Share First Single
Mr. Big Stream 'Good Luck Trying' Video
The Dollyrots Share 'Trees Sway' Video
Attila Harken Back To Their Roots With 'New Devil' Feat Dickie Allen