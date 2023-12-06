The Dollyrots Give 'Auld Lang Syne' A Rock Makeover

(IMM) Before we say goodbye to 2023 The Dollyrots has released their punked-up yet sentimental version of the NYE classic "Auld Lang Syne" out now on Wicked Cool Records. The song is already on tap to be The Coolest Song In The World on Sirius XM's Underground Garage the last week of 2023.

"We've done Christmas originals and covers, a Thanksgiving song... figured we should round it out with something to play at New Years. Usually, when Auld Lang Syne comes on I feel a bit wistful... I mean maybe it's the champagne but it's also time to reflect on time passed and what we hope for the future.

"Hopefully, the future is bright and full of goodness, so we made our version reflect that! And put in a little request for all of us to be better to one another. Maybe this year we can feel happy and hopeful when we hear this version of a classic," says Ogden.

The band, Kelly Ogden (bass and vocals), Luis Cabezas (guitar and vocals), with Simon Hancock as their current touring drummer are ready to kick 2024 into high gear as they announce a January tour run with Bowling For Soup and Lit. In March the band will tour with Gymshorts as support, tickets go on sale on December 8.

The Dollyrots have also launched their annual holiday merch sale, The Twelve Days of Christmas kicks off on December 6, which means twelve consecutive days of merch giveaways and other prizes. Anyone who gets anything from their store is automatically entered to win a custom "Night Owls" guitar, made by Schecter.

Come hang out with the Dollyrots family at their live-streaming Stageit show on December 23rd. Grab a cup of cocoa or Santa's Secret Sauce and cozy up with them for some holiday classics and rarities.

Tour dates:

January with Bowling For Soup and Lit

1/21 at Revolution in Ft Lauderdale, FL

1/23 at Vinyl Music Hall in Pensacola, FL

1/24 at Southport Hall in New Orleans, LA

1/25 at Ponte Verde Concert Hall in Ponte Verde, FL

1/26 at Hard Rock Live in Orlando, FL

1/28 at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg, FL

3/7 at X-Ray Arcade in Cudahy, WI with Gymshorts

3/8 at James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW in Minneapolis, MN with Gymshorts

3/9 at Reggie's in Chicago, IL with Gymshorts

3/10 at Old Rock House in St. Louis, MO with Gymshorts

3/11 at Night Shop in Bloomington, IL with Gymshorts

3/12 at Southgate House in Newport, KY with Gymshorts

3/13 at Melody House in Indianapolis, IN with Gymshorts

3/14 at Rumba Café in Columbus, OH with Gymshorts

3/15 at Sanctuary in Detroit, MI with local support

3/16 at Beachland Tavern, Cleveland, OH with local support

