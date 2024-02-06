The Dollyrots 'Can't Tell You Why' With New lyric Video and Reveal Tour Plans

The Dollyrots have released a lyric video for their track "Can't Tell You Why" from their recent album release Night Owls and have revealed the dates for a spring tour that will feature support from Gymshorts.

Kelly Ogden said of the song, "This one's for anyone who's felt alone or experienced depression in solitude. Not knowing why you're feeling so down but very much knowing it's real and tangible.

"But hopefully looking beyond that and doing everything you can to just smile and get to the next day. Because maybe you'll get lucky and wake up happy, something we believe is possible for everyone".

The spring tour will be kicking off on March 7th in Cudahy, WI at the X-Ray Arcade and will run through March 16th where it will wrap up at the Beachland Tavern in Cleveland, OH.

Gymshorts will support on all dates from March 7th through 14th, with local support taking over the final two stops on the tour.

3/7 at X-Ray Arcade in Cudahy, WI with Gymshorts

3/8 at James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW in Minneapolis, MN with Gymshorts

3/9 at Reggie's in Chicago, IL with Gymshorts

3/10 at Old Rock House in St. Louis, MO with Gymshorts

3/11 at Night Shop in Bloomington, IL with Gymshorts

3/12 at Southgate House in Newport, KY with Gymshorts

3/13 at Melody House in Indianapolis, IN with Gymshorts

3/14 at Rumba Café in Columbus, OH with Gymshorts

3/15 at Sanctuary in Detroit, MI with local support

3/16 at Beachland Tavern, Cleveland, OH with local support

5/4 WMNF Tropical Heatwave - Tampa, FL

