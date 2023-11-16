Better Lovers Surprise Fans With 'Two Alive Amongst The Dead'

(Speakeasy) Better Lovers end 2023 with the unexpected release of "Two Alive Amongst The Dead," a standalone single that caps off a year that saw the Better Lovers seemingly burst out of nowhere only to become one of heavy music's most talked about, and promising, new bands.
"'Two Alive...' was birthed on tour this Summer," Will Putney notes of the nearly-three-minute rager that Jose Mangin debuted yesterday on Sirius XM's Liquid Metal. "We were having fun with the high energy, aggressive material live, and that cathartic spirit carried into this song. This is a band that never stops having ideas and likes the challenge of showing new music to fans live, so it was performed and fine-tuned on our Fall dates, and then immediately tracked in the studio between touring to make sure that fire stayed intact. There is no better feeling than capturing lightning in a bottle like this."
Greg Puciato adds: "This song is about saying f*** you to the societal and institutional pressure to fall for "me versus you"/"us versus them" divisional tactics and realizing that we're stronger when we remember the ways we're the same, trying to find commonalities instead of differences. Understanding and finding compassion for one another instead of allowing ourselves to be separated and controlled. Brothers and sisters. Pieces of the same consciousness."
Better Lovers return to the studio in January, working on their debut full-length via SharpTone Records, but not before closing out the year with a pair of sold out "BLissmass" shows: Dec. 8 at Town Ballroom and Dec. 9 at Buffalo Iron Works, both in Buffalo. The band has also confirmed multiple festivals performances for the new year, including Sick New World 2024, Jera on Air, Tons of Rock and 2000trees.
Better Lovers announced their very existence in April with the release of "30 Under 13," leading Consequence to astutely say: "Rather than fire off a warning shot, Better Lovers signaled their arrival with a crushing banger of the highest caliber." The band, once again without notice, released the four-song EP, God Made Me An Animal, in July, before venturing out on their first North American tour. Revolver characterized the offering as a "four-song thrill ride," adding that the five-piece "attack like a... band out for blood."
