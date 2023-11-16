Foreigner Announce Farewell Canadian Tour Dates

(VMC) Foreigner has announced dates for their Farewell Tour of Canada. Set to begin on May 3, 2024 at the Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, BC, Foreigner will be joined by Headpins, one of Canada's 80's hit-makers. The spectacular show will thrill audiences with stellar performances of chart-topping songs. Tickets go on sale on November 17, 2023.

Foreigner will continue its long-term initiative with the GRAMMY Museum Foundation to support music education in Canadian schools. The band will join radio partners to create a contest for local high school choirs to win the opportunity to perform a song live on stage with Foreigner, together with a donation to their music program.

Leader and founder of Foreigner, Mick Jones said, "Many years ago, I wrote a song called 'Feels Like The First Time' and now we are performing one last worldwide tour. We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. While I'm sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere."

Says Foreigner lead singer Kelly Hansen, "The time has come. We have more or less lived our lives on the road for almost eighteen years. We have always strived to give you our best and we intend to finish this the same way. Foreigner has a brilliant and increasingly demanding catalogue of songs to sing and I refuse to give them less than they deserve. So, we're going to finish strong. I want to make it very clear how grateful and appreciative we are to our audiences all over the world who have supported this band. I'm sure there may be occasions when we'll do some special appearances, but I think the time is coming for us to live off the road. Thank you all so much!"

"We are very excited to announce a Western Canadian Tour with Foreigner scheduled for May 2024. We are greatly looking forward to sharing the stage and performing all our hits," says Headpins.

Mick Jones continues to elevate Foreigner's influence and guide the band to new horizons with his stylistic songwriting, indelible guitar hooks and multi-layered talents while lead singer Kelly Hansen, one of rock's greatest showmen, takes FOREIGNER into the digital age inspiring a whole new generation of fans. Bassist Jeff Pilson; Michael Bluestein on keyboards; guitarist Bruce Watson; Chris Frazier on drums and guitarist Luis Maldonado provide an unprecedented level of energy that has resulted in the re-emergence of the astounding music that speaks to FOREIGNER's enduring popularity.

Fri May 3rd Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

Sat May 4th Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

Mon May 6th Dawson Creek, BC - Ovintiv Events Centre

Weds May 8th Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

Fri May 10th Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Sat May 11th Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

Mon May 13th Moose Jaw, SK - Moose Jaw Events Centre

Tues May 14th Brandon, MB - Westoba Place Arena

Thurs May 16th Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

