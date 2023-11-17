Joanne Shaw Taylor Premieres 'Wild Love' Video

(Noble) British blues-rock virtuoso Joanne Shaw Taylor adds a sultry twist to her repertoire with the release of "Wild Love," the latest single from her eagerly anticipated album, due out next year.
Brimming with bluesy undertones and an infectious energy, the track showcases Joanne's signature guitar licks against a backdrop of dynamic drums and bass. "Wild Love" is a departure into a darker, more intimate territory, capturing the essence of a moody blues night while retaining the vigour that her fans have come to adore.
"I love this track," says Joanne. "I wanted it to be dark and sexy. I think, with the boys' help, we came up with something really cool that the band in the studio really made come to life."
"It's also rather different to anything I've done before so I'm really looking forward to playing it live," says Joanne, reflecting on the collaborative creative process with her guitar tech Elliot and guitar player Joey. With their combined talents, "Wild Love" promises to be a highlight in her discography.
