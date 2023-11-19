The Answer Release 'Wild Heart' Video

(Golden Robot Records) Northern Ireland rock legends The Answer have unveiled their latest single "Wild Heart" under the banner of Golden Robot Records, along with an official video.

Fresh off an exhilarating summer festival tour that saw them captivate audiences with over a dozen performances throughout the UK and Europe, The Answer managed to carve out time for the creation of a new single. The latest release, meticulously titled "Wild Heart," took shape during an intensive recording session at the conclusion of their eventful summer, expertly guided by the acclaimed producer Dan Weller. In the footsteps of their previous chart-toppers "Blood Brother" and "Want You To Love Me," this latest track is a gritty, irresistibly captivating rock groove that exudes confidence and sophistication. A testament to the band's newfound creative momentum, "Wild Heart" showcases The Answer in a thrilling new artistic direction.

To accompany the new single and upcoming tour, The Answer have revealed a brand-new video for, "Wild Heart." Directed by the renowned British filmmaker JJ Eringa, the video takes a nostalgic dive into 70's footage from the daring era of stunt bikers, capturing the spirit of wild-hearted daredevils who pushed the limits for speed, height, and endurance. The visual narrative perfectly mirrors the essence and vibe of the track, a self-proclaimed burst of pure rock 'n' roll magic.

The exciting developments do not end there, as The Answer introduce their first-ever female keyboardist for the upcoming UK November and December shows. Hailing from Essex, Cara Bruns is a pianist and keyboardist with a profound admiration for John Lord and Deep Purple. Her impressive touring history includes collaborations with Diva Purple, Surfquake (featuring the former New Model Army bassist), songwriter Martin Newell, and poet Blake Morrison. The addition of Cara Bruns promises to bring a fresh dynamic to The Answer's live performances during the upcoming tour.

Related Stories

The Answer Revisiting 'Keep Believin'

Goo Goo Dolls Share New Ballad 'You Are The Answer'

Chris Clark Answers California Girls With The Girls Of Tennessee

Singled Out: John McDonough's Love You Just For You

News > The Answer