The Answer Revisiting 'Keep Believin'

(BJF) Due to fan demand, The Answer are thrilled to announce the re-release of their epic 2006 track Keep Believin' (2023). The track which has been the opening number on the band's highly acclaimed recent Sundowners tour, has been conspicuously missing from streaming platforms for a number of years now but that will be put to rights on Jun 23rd this year with the new re-release.
The band's 2006 debut album Rise will also make a re-appearance on streaming platforms. The digital single release will be accompanied by a new lyric video, directed by JJ Eringa who created all the lyric videos for the Sundowners campaign.
Says lead singer Cormac Neeson,"Keep Believin' opened our run of recent album showcases for the Sundowners release and it was the best time we've had on the road for many a decade! To get the reaction we did from fans in UK & Europe to both the new material and older classics like Keep Believin' has been a shot in the arm for everyone. We're so fired up to get back out again and go even further this time with our new live show. It's going to be awesome, and this band of brothers are chomping at the bit to see you down the front again soon!!"
The Answer recently announced a further 5 new UK dates in November and December this year. Manchester, London, Wolverhampton, Glasgow and Belfast will get to see the band perform their latest stunning new show, peppered with hits and loads of material from the much-heralded new Sundowners record as well as a collection of their greatest catalogue hits.
