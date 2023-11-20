Former Slipknot Star Jay Weinberg Undergoes Surgery

Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg took to social media to share with fans that he is recovering from an outpatient surgery that he underwent last week, taking advantage of the time off after his exit from the band to have the procedure.

Weinberg shared on Instagram, "This Tuesday, after three years of careful planning, I underwent an outpatient procedure to repair the torn labrum of my left hip and shave down a misshapen part of my femur - a condition that never impacted my drumming in any way, but I've wanted to take care of during downtime from my recording and touring schedule. Since 2020, my priority has been for my playing to go uninterrupted, until a window in the schedule would allow me to complete an expected recovery of about four months. In May, that schedule started to show that this window would be now.

"After a follow-up MRI in August, I made the decision (alongside those close to me in my personal and professional life) to schedule this surgery immediately following the last performance of 2023, with the ambition and expectation of myself and my doctors to be stage-ready for the next show in April. A commitment I made to myself and to you - although news of this was kept internal. In fact, knowing I wouldn't be able to play for a few months was partially my motivation to create my @mixwave instrument - so I could remain collaborative with my own sound until I could return to my drums.

"Though my commitment to healing remains the same, I'll be disappointed to not see all of you in Vegas as planned.

"Perhaps some of you are facing your own challenges - we all do. No matter how down-and-out you might feel, there are reasons to be hopeful, and to keep an actively positive mindset. Have your own back. Surround yourself with positive people. Focus on what gives your life meaning and purpose.

"I spent today in a part of NYC that first inspired me to pursue a creative life. It was affirming to revisit a place that brings back memories of discovering metal, punk, and hardcore.

"I believe I've always shot from the hip (lol) with you. No reason to change that now. I look forward to sharing my journey with you, and keeping you up-to-date in my adventure back to 100%. Thanks to my awesome team of doctors, I'm already on the path back to what I love doing the most! [drum and fire emojis]

"The path forward through this recovery will be a challenge, but it's one I'm up for."

The band surprised fans earlier this month when they announced that they had parted was with Jay. They said at the time, "We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years. No one can ever replace Joey Jordison's original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey's parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it.

"But as ever, Slipknot is intent on evolving. The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds."

