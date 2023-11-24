Metallica Share Live 'King Nothing' Video

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of "King Nothing" from a November 5 show in Los Angeles, CA. The single from the group's 1996 album, "Load", was featured during the second of two events at the city's The Dome at America's Center on the M72 World Tour.

As part of the series' "no repeat weekends" concept - which sees Metallica play two nights in every city it visits while delivering two completely different set lists - the group performed 32 different songs from 11 albums during the pair of concerts.

Metallica has been on the road promoting their latest release, "72 Seasons"; the band recorded the project at the group's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022.

The group is also sharing video of a performance of "You Must Burn" from the November 5 show. Check out both live videos from the second St. Louis concert here.

