(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of "King Nothing" from a November 5 show in Los Angeles, CA. The single from the group's 1996 album, "Load", was featured during the second of two events at the city's The Dome at America's Center on the M72 World Tour.
As part of the series' "no repeat weekends" concept - which sees Metallica play two nights in every city it visits while delivering two completely different set lists - the group performed 32 different songs from 11 albums during the pair of concerts.
Metallica has been on the road promoting their latest release, "72 Seasons"; the band recorded the project at the group's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022.
The group is also sharing video of a performance of "You Must Burn" from the November 5 show. Check out both live videos from the second St. Louis concert here.
Metallica Share 'Harvester Of Sorrow' Live Video
Arctic Monkeys Beat Metallica And Foo Fighters For Billboard's Top Rock Group Award
Foo Fighters, Greta Van Fleet, Metallica Rock Grammy Nominations
Metallica Launch Scavenger Hunt
David Lee Roth Not Invited For Full The Best Of All Worlds Tour Says Hagar- Metallica Share Live 'King Nothing' Video- more
David Lee Roth Accepts Sammy Hagar's Tour Invitation- Tool Jam With Rush Legend Alex Lifeson- Maneskin Rock 'Jolene' With Dolly Parton- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition - AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Grateful Dead, Beatles, More
Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack
Road Trip: Crystal Vision: A Visit to Eswatini's Ngwenya Glass
David Lee Roth Not Invited For Full The Best Of All Worlds Tour Says Hagar
Metallica Share Live 'King Nothing' Video
The Black Crowes Release Video For Cover Of Soul Classic '99 Pounds'
Extreme Deliver 'Thicker Than Blood' Video
Queen Share 'The Encore' Episode Of The Greatest Live
Squeeze Announce 50th Anniversary Tour
The Allman Betts Family Revival Add New Special Guests To 2023 Tour
Nick Oliveri Takes Fans On 'Death March'