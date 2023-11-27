Hair to Stay Launched On Mark Strigl's SiriusXM Hair Nation Shows

SiriusXM Hair Nation and Ozzy's Boneyard host Mark Strigl recently launched a new segment called "Hair to Stay" on his Hair Nation shows to celebrate new and current music from the classic hard rock artists featured on the station.

Mark shared in his latest newsletter, "I recently started a new segment on my SiriusXM Hair Nation 39 shows which take place every Saturday and Sunday morning. Hair Nation celebrates the classic music by the hard rock artists that you and I grew up with back in the 1980s and early 90s.

"Many of these musicians continue to create awesome new songs and albums to this day. Unfortunately, there are not a lot of major platforms that support and play their new music. This has now changed!

"Starting a couple months ago, every weekend on my Hair Nation shows, I celebrate recent hard rock, hair metal and glam metal by our all-time favorite bands and artists with a new feature called Hair to Stay.

"Of course, you will still get all your favorites classic tunes on my shows BUT with a bonus of a more recent song every weekend too. Hair to Stay with Mark Strigl.

"A newer, recent song by an artist we love will be found within the 8am ET hour on Saturday and the 11am ET hour on Sunday, every weekend."

Recent November Hair To Stay new songs:

Nov. 4/5

"The Boom Went Boom" by Crossbone Skully (Tommy Henriksen with Phil Collen of Def Leppard, produced by Mutt Lange) - 2023

Single: The Boom Went Boom

Label: Better Noise Music

Nov 11/12

"Red" by Vixen - 2023

Single: Red

Label: self-released

Nov 18/19

"It's Okay" by Winger - 2023

Album: Seven

Label: Frontiers Music Srl

Nov 25/26

"I'm Living Free" by Janet Gardner & Justin James - 2023

Album: No Strings

Label: Pavement Entertainment

