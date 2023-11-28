Iron Maiden Add Dates To 2024 The Future Past Tour

Iron Maiden have announced that they have added two more special stops to their 2024 The Future Past Tour with shows scheduled for Mexico City and Bogota, Columbia.

The band shared, "Having sold out Mexico City's Foro Sol Stadium last year on the Legacy Of The Beast Tour, Iron Maiden will bring The Future Past Tour there on Nov 20th. And on Nov 24th the band will return to Colombia for the first time since 2011 with a performance at Bogota's El Campin Stadium."

They also shared, "Further dates for 2024 will be announced in due course." And "Tickets for Mexico go on sale on December 4, for Colombia on December 6." See all of the announced dates below:

10/04 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - San Diego, CA

10/05 - Michelob ULTRA Arena - Las Vegas, NV

10/08 - Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

10/12 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA

10/14 - MODA Center - Portland, OR

10/16 - Tacoma Dome - Tacoma, WA

10/18 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

10/19 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

10/22 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN

10/24 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL

10/26 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

10/27 - Videotron Centre - Quebec City, QC

10/30 - Centre Bell - Montreal, QC

11/1 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

11/02 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

11/06 - DCU Center - Worcester, MA

11/08 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

11/09 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

11/12 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

11/13 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

11/16 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX

11/17 - Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T Center) - San Antonio, TX

11/20 - Foro Sol - Mexico City, Mexico

11/24 - El Campin Stadium - Bogota, Columbia

Related Stories

Lionheart Feat Iron Maiden, MSG Alum Announce New Album

Iron Maiden: Piece of Mind Graphic Novel Coming From Z2

Ghost Score Grammy Nomination For Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic

Iron Maiden Team With Z2 To Celebrate 'Piece Of Mind' 40th Anniversary

News > Iron Maiden