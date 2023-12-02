Riot (V) Announce New Album With 'High Noon' Lyric Video

(Earsplit) Riot (V) are finally back with a brand-new studio album titled Mean Streets, set for release February 16th, 2024 through Atomic Fire Records! In advance of the release today the band unleashes the record's first single, "High Noon."
The record features twelve tracks recorded and mixed by Bruno Ravel and mastered by Bart Gabriel. Artwork was provided by Gyula Havancsak (Accept, Stratovarius, Brainstorm) who captured the galloping style of the new material skillfully without missing the band's signature seal.
Bassist Donnie Van Stavern comments, "We are extremely excited to release our seventeenth RIOT record, Mean Streets, with the mighty Atomic Fire Records label! We went back to the roots a bit on this one with some hard rockers and of course power metal stylings. Our new pre-release lyric video 'High Noon' is a song I wrote with [late founding guitarist] Mark Reale in mind; he loved the Old West and wrote songs about it as well ('Restless Breed,' 'Gunfighter') and the music is a reminiscence of Thundersteel and The Privilege Of Power! Enjoy, metal warriors, more awesomeness is on the way!"
Adds vocalist Todd Michael Hall, "I'm really excited for the people to hear Mean Streets. We are evolving well with one foot rooted in the past and one foot pointing towards the future."
