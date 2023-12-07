Journey and Def Leppard Announce 2024 Stadium Tour

(AEG) Journey and Def Leppard have announced next summer's hottest co-headlining stadium tour. The bands will join forces to conquer stadium stages across North America in 2024. This legendary collaboration promises a musical journey like no other, igniting the hearts and souls of fans and delivering a night of unforgettable rock anthems.

The 23-city tour kicks off on July 6 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO, while making stops at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN; SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA; Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL; JOURNEY's hometown of San Francisco, CA at Oracle Park and more before wrapping up in Denver, CO at Coors Field on September 8.

An all-star lineup of bands will vary by city to round out an evening of rock music with performances by: Steve Miller Band, Heart and Cheap Trick. Fans can check local markets for their lineup. The tour is presented by AEG Presents.

Said Joe Elliott of Def Leppard, "Def Leppard and Journey will be reuniting and hitting the road together for the Summer Stadium Tour with Steve Miller, Cheap Trick & Heart on select shows, which makes for an amazing night of music ! Having just completed a sensational 18 month run promoting our Diamond Star Halos album, we shall hit the boards running with a brand-new stage show and set of songs that will celebrate specific parts of our history. We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves ... so, wanna join us !??! ... See you in the summer !"

"We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2024 with so many good friends as part of this tour. No matter which city you come to this will be an amazing night of music!" said Journey.

STADIUM TOUR 2024 DATES

DATE MARKET VENUE JOINED BY

July 06, 2024 St Louis, MO Busch Stadium Cheap Trick

July 10, 2024 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium Cheap Trick

July 13, 2024 Atlanta, GA Truist Park Steve Miller Band

July 15, 2024 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field Steve Miller Band

July 18, 2024 Detroit, MI Comerica Park Steve Miller Band

July 20, 2024 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium Steve Miller Band

July 23, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park Steve Miller Band

July 25, 2024 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium Steve Miller Band

July 27, 2024 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park Steve Miller Band

July 30, 2024 Cleveland, OH Progressive Field Heart

Aug 02, 2024 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre Heart

Aug 05, 2024 Boston, MA Fenway Park Heart**

Aug 07, 2024 Flushing, NY Citi Field Steve Miller Band

Aug 12, 2024 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field Steve Miller Band

Aug 14, 2024 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park Steve Miller Band

Aug 16, 2024 San Antonio, TX Alamodome Steve Miller Band

Aug 19, 2024 Minneapolis, MN Target Field Steve Miller Band

Aug 23, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field Steve Miller Band

Aug 25, 2024 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium Steve Miller Band

Aug 28, 2024 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park Steve Miller Band

Aug 30, 2024 San Diego, CA Petco Park Steve Miller Band

Sep 04, 2024 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park Cheap Trick

Sep 08, 2024 Denver, CO Coors Field Cheap Trick

**Copromoted with Live Nation

Related Stories

Def Leppard Star Guests On New Mutt Lange Exec-Produced Crossbone Skully Song

Def Leppard Reveal 'Take What You Want' Live Video

Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of El Paso Stop Of World Tour With Motley Crue

Def Leppard Recap Omaha and Tulsa Concerts In Behind The Scenes Video

News > Def Leppard