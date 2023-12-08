Atheist and Cryptopsy Announce Coheadlining Tour

(Nuclear Blast) Atheist and Cryptopsy are pleased to announce a 29-date co-headline tour throughout the UK and Europe in Spring 2024, titled the 'Unquestionable Blasphemy' tour. On the road, Cryptopsy will be celebrating 30-plus years of extremity as well as presenting live songs from their brand-new studio album As Gomorrah Burns.
Whilst Atheist will be returning to the UK and Europe for the first time since 2011, celebrating this event with a special anniversary set honouring their releases Piece of Time, Unquestionable Presence and Elements. North American groove/thrash metal act Almost Dead will join the line-up as the opening band.
Cryptopsy vocalist Matt McGachy comments,"We are very excited to finally return to Europe! We have not toured Europe since 2019 and it's literally one of our favourite places to perform. We are happy to have teamed up with Atheist, they are a killer band and we are really looking forward to have the opportunity to watch them perform each night."
Atheist vocalist Kelly Shaefer comments, "We cannot wait to finally return to Europe and the UK after over a decade. It has been far too long. We are bringing a setlist spanning over 30 years of our career, and couldn't be more excited to play these songs for you all. Also to share the stage with my old friend Flo Mounier, and the incomparable Cryptopsy boys, along with some other friends as well. The "Unquestionable Blasphemy" Tour 2024 is coming, and we hope you are ready for a truly crushing metal evening! See you soon"
UK and Ireland tickets are on-sale now via the below links.
UNQUESTIONABLE BLASPHEMY TOUR 2024
ATHEIST + CRYPTOPSY
25.02 DE - Berlin, ORWO Haus
26.02 DK - Copenhagen, Stengade
27.02 PL - Poznan, 2 Progi
28.02 PL - Warsaw, Hydrozagadka
29.02 PL - Krakow, Kwadrat
02.03 CZ - Prague, Black Pes
03.03 CZ - Ostrava, Barrak
04.03 AT - Vienna, Viper Room
05.03 HR - Zagreb, Mochvara
06.03 AT - Graz, Explosiv
07.03 IT - Bologna, Alchemica
08.03 IT - Venice, Revolver
09.03 IT - Rome, Traffic
10.03 IT - Milan, Slaughter
11.03 CH - Martigny, Sunset
12.03 CH - Aarburg, Musigburg
13.03 DE - Heidenheim, Underground
14.03 NL - Amersfoot, FLUOR
15.03 NL - Eindhoven, Dynamo
16.03 DE - Gottingen, Exil
17.03 BE - Ghent, Chinastraat
18.03 UK - London, The Underworld
19.03 IE - Dublin, Opium
20.03 UK - Belfast, Limelight 2
21.03 UK - Glasgow, Slay
22.03 UK - Sheffield, Corporation
23.03 UK - Derby, Hairy Dog
24.03 DE - Oberhausen, Resonanzwerk
