Atheist Announce Vinyl and CD Reissues

(Nuclear Blast) Earlier this year, progressive death metal legends Atheist re-released their entire discography, comprised of 4 albums that span the band's 30-year career, on all streaming services worldwide.
The return to digital platforms was the first phase of a comprehensive re-issue campaign. Today marks the second phase, with which the band is offering their albums in various physical formats with all-new revised layouts. All four studio albums will be available on CD and vinyl on July 14th via Nuclear Blast.
Atheist's Kelly Shaefer comments, "We are proud to bring the musical catalogue of Atheist to the mighty Nuclear Blast. We couldn't ask for a better place to land the musical creations of Atheist that now span over 30 years. It's exciting to know that our music will be made available on all formats by the biggest metal label on EARTH!"
The albums will be available in the following formats:
Piece of Time (1990)
CD Jewelcase
Red w/ Brown & Yellow Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 1500)
Unquestionable Presence (1991)
CD Jewelcase
Sea Blue with Yellow and Light Blue Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 1500)
Elements (1993)
CD Jewelcase
Purple w/ Blue Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 1500)
Jupiter (2010)
CD Jewelcase
Yellow w/ Blue & Brown Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 1000)
Pre-order the albums on the vinyl or CD of your choice here.
Atheist's Full Discography Now Streaming
At The Gates Recruit Atheist's Daniel Martinez For American Tour
Former Iron Maiden Singer Has Quadruple Heart Bypass Surgery- Gene Simmons Updates Fans On His Health Following Paused KISS Concert- more
KISS Pause Concert Due To Gene Simmons Illness- Foo Fighters Tease New Music- Metallica: M72 World Tour Coming To Cinemas- Clapton- more
Sammy Hagar and Bobby Weir Announce 2023 Acoustic-4-A-Cure - Led Zeppelin and John Lennon Classics Added To National Registry- Black Sabbath- more
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
Video Premiere: Blacklite District's 'The Struggle XL'
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
Caught In The Act: John Mayer Unplugged In Chicago
Machine Head Cancel Electric Happy Tour (Live) Tour
Danko Jones Ask 'Guess Who's Back'
Metallica Perform If Darkness Had A Son On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Portugal. The Man Channel Edgar Winter For New Song 'Champ'
Atreyu Deliver The Hope of a Spark
Joe Bonamassa Celebrates Tales Of Time Release With New Video
Halestorm and Lit Offshoot Kemikalfire Share First Song and Video
Sass Jordan Releases Make You A Believer Video To Announce Live Album