Sebastian Revealed As The Masked Singer's Tiki and Shares New Video

(SRO) Sebastian Bach-who this week was revealed to the world as "Tiki" on Fox's "The Masked Singer" Group B Finals-has released a powerful new single, "What Do I Got To Lose?"

"When I first agreed to be on the show, I thought it was mostly about comedy and costumes, which it definitely is!" Sebastian says about his time on "The Masked Singer." "But when I actually did the show, I realized that 'The Masked Singer' is about SINGING! Which I love to do!

"I had an incredible time doing the show. My favorite song that I got to do was 'Magic' by Pilot. The high clean tenor sound of that vocal is incredible to sing for me! It was great making new friends and getting to put on a crazy show with awesome music! Thank you to Nick Cannon and all at the Masked Singer! Would love to do it again sometime!"

The arena-ready stomp of "What Do I Got To Lose?" was co-written by Sebastian, Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash) and Elvis Baskette (Mammoth WVH, Slash), the latter of whom also served as the track's producer. Guitars lock into a heart-thumping groove on the track as Sebastian's voice rings out on the refrain, "I'm holding on for judgment day." The momentum gives way to a fret-burning lead. For the video, Sebastian is joined by his former Skid Row bandmate, drummer Rob Affuso.

"To me, 'What Do I Got To Lose?' is the perfect sentiment for me right now," Sebastian laughs. "It's an anthem for coming back and crushing it. It's time to lay down the law and put the hammer down old school-style."

For the release of "What Do I Got To Lose?" the singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor teamed up with Reigning Phoenix Music for its release. It marks Sebastian's first new music in ten years.

"I cannot express enough how happy I am to have a full and complete team of rock and roll professionals on my side with RPM music," Sebastian adds. "We have been working on this record together for over eight years and I could not be more proud of the results! Gerardo, Oscar, Sven and all at RPM Music share in the passion of rock n' roll and together we look forward to kicking ass all over the world in 2024!"

"Everyone at RPM is extremely excited to work with Sebastian Bach," says RPM's Gerardo Martinez. "He's one of the most iconic personalities, and arguably one of the best lead singers in the history of hard rock and metal!"

Related Stories

Sebastian Bach Wants Song Written For Guns N' Roses (2022 In Review)

Metallica And Black Sabbath Members Perform At Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Sebastian Bach Wants Song Written For Guns N' Roses

Sebastian Bach Reveals Rescheduled Skid Row 30th Dates

News > Sebastian Bach