Joe Bonamassa Shares Free Christmas Album 'Merry Christmas, Baby'

(Prospect) As the holiday season unfolds, the legendary blues-rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa extends a special musical offering to his fans worldwide. His digital Christmas compilation album, Merry Christmas, Baby, is set to bring the festive spirit to homes, available for a limited time as a free download here.

This compilation is a unique blend of holiday classics reimagined through Bonamassa's blues lens, along with original tracks that resonate with his signature style. The 2023 edition is particularly special, as it includes three new tracks, adding fresh vibrancy to this yuletide collection.

The release of Merry Christmas, Baby follows the successful conclusion of Bonamassa's 2023 tour, a testament to his enduring presence in the world of blues and rock. This tour was a journey of musical excellence, spanning 88 shows over 180 days. Joe and his band traveled a remarkable 65,500 miles, crossing the Pacific twice and the Atlantic six times, delivering unforgettable performances across the globe. The tour not only showcased Bonamassa's unparalleled guitar skills and soulful vocals but also highlighted songs from his latest studio album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, a tribute to his blues roots and two decades of musical mastery. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, marking Bonamassa's 27th #1.

In Merry Christmas, Baby, listeners are treated to a diverse range of holiday songs. The album opens with an alternate take on the title track, offering a new perspective on this festive favorite. The Irish rendition of "God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen" and the orchestral version of "O Holy Night" showcase Bonamassa's ability to blend traditional holiday melodies with his unique blues-rock flair. These new additions are accompanied by beloved tracks from previous years, including the soulful "Lonesome Christmas" and the rhythmic "Christmas Boogie (One Little Kiss)." The inclusion of Dion's "Hello Christmas," featuring Amy Grant, and "You Know It's Christmas," a collaboration with Bonamassa, adds a joyful spirit to the album.

Aside from his musical endeavors, Bonamassa continues to make significant contributions through his Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA). This year, the foundation has been instrumental in supporting musicians and music education, hosting a range of initiatives including fundraising auctions and the KTBA at Sea IX Cruise Sweepstakes. These efforts have not only helped preserve the blues genre but also ensured that the next generation of musicians receives the support and opportunities they need to thrive.

As 2023 draws to a close, Merry Christmas, Baby stands as a reflection of Joe Bonamassa's commitment to his craft and his fans. This compilation is more than just a holiday album; it's a celebration of the joy, warmth, and spirit of the season, delivered through the strings of one of the most revered guitarists in the blues-rock arena. Fans and music enthusiasts are encouraged to download and share this festive gift and immerse themselves in the rich, blues-infused renditions of holiday classics.

Get the free download here or stream here.

Related Stories

Dave Mason and Joe Bonamassa Reimagine 'Dear Mr. Fantasy'

Joe Bonamassa Premieres 'Is It Safe To Go Home' Video

Joe Bonamassa Releases the Epiphone 1963 SG Custom

Joe Bonamassa To Rock The Royal Albert Hall For Two Nights

News > Joe Bonamassa