Foo Fighters Add Dates To 2024 North American Tour

The Foo Fighters have announced that they have added three U.S. dates to their 2024 Everything or Nothing at All Tour that will feature support from Nova Twins.

The new dates include May 1st in Dallas TX at the Dos Equis Pavilion, May 7th in Raleigh NC at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park and May 9th in Charlotte NC at the PNC Music Pavilion.

General on sale for tickets to the three newly announced dates will begin Thursday, December 14 at 10am local time, according to the group's publicist Nasty Little Man. See the dates below:

FOO FIGHTERS EVERYTHING OR NOTHING AT ALL TOUR North America 2024

May 1 - Dallas TX - Dos Equis Pavilion ^

May 5 - Atlanta GA - Shaky Knees

May 7 - Raleigh NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^

May 9 - Charlotte NC - PNC Music Pavilion ^

May 11 - Daytona Beach FL - Welcome to Rockville

July 17 - New York NY - Citi Field *

July 19 - New York NY - Citi Field #

July 21 - Boston MA - Fenway Park # (SOLD OUT)

July 23 - Hershey PA - Hershey Stadium # (SOLD OUT)

July 25 - Cincinnati OH - Great American Ballpark * (SOLD OUT)

July 28 - Minneapolis MN - Target Field ** (SOLD OUT)

August 3 - Denver CO - Empower Field at Mile High *

August 7 - San Diego CA - Petco Park $

August 9 - Los Angeles CA - BMO Stadium # (SOLD OUT)

August 11 - Los Angeles CA - BMO Stadium % (SOLD OUT)

August 16 - Portland OR - Providence Park Soccer Stadium % (SOLD OUT)

August 18 - Seattle WA - T-Mobile Park %

* Pretenders & Mammoth WVH Support

** Pretenders & L7 Support

# The Hives & Amyl and The Sniffers Support

$ The Hives & Alex G Support

% Pretenders & Alex G Support

^ Nova Twins Support

