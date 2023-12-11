The Foo Fighters have announced that they have added three U.S. dates to their 2024 Everything or Nothing at All Tour that will feature support from Nova Twins.
The new dates include May 1st in Dallas TX at the Dos Equis Pavilion, May 7th in Raleigh NC at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park and May 9th in Charlotte NC at the PNC Music Pavilion.
General on sale for tickets to the three newly announced dates will begin Thursday, December 14 at 10am local time, according to the group's publicist Nasty Little Man. See the dates below:
FOO FIGHTERS EVERYTHING OR NOTHING AT ALL TOUR North America 2024
May 1 - Dallas TX - Dos Equis Pavilion ^
May 5 - Atlanta GA - Shaky Knees
May 7 - Raleigh NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^
May 9 - Charlotte NC - PNC Music Pavilion ^
May 11 - Daytona Beach FL - Welcome to Rockville
July 17 - New York NY - Citi Field *
July 19 - New York NY - Citi Field #
July 21 - Boston MA - Fenway Park # (SOLD OUT)
July 23 - Hershey PA - Hershey Stadium # (SOLD OUT)
July 25 - Cincinnati OH - Great American Ballpark * (SOLD OUT)
July 28 - Minneapolis MN - Target Field ** (SOLD OUT)
August 3 - Denver CO - Empower Field at Mile High *
August 7 - San Diego CA - Petco Park $
August 9 - Los Angeles CA - BMO Stadium # (SOLD OUT)
August 11 - Los Angeles CA - BMO Stadium % (SOLD OUT)
August 16 - Portland OR - Providence Park Soccer Stadium % (SOLD OUT)
August 18 - Seattle WA - T-Mobile Park %
* Pretenders & Mammoth WVH Support
** Pretenders & L7 Support
# The Hives & Amyl and The Sniffers Support
$ The Hives & Alex G Support
% Pretenders & Alex G Support
^ Nova Twins Support
Foo Fighters And Weezer Lead Shaky Knees Lineup
Arctic Monkeys Beat Metallica And Foo Fighters For Billboard's Top Rock Group Award
Foo Fighters Rock Austin City Limits
Foo Fighters And H.E.R. Announce 'The Glass' Double A-Side
Foo Fighters Add Dates To 2024 North American Tour- Slipknot 25th Anniversary Tour- Dave Mustaine Sets Record Straight - more
David Lee Roth Streams New Song 'Talking Christmas Blues'- Joe Bonamassa Shares Free Christmas Album- Bruce Springsteen- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Disney Vinyl
3 - Rockin' the Ritz: NYC 1988
Holiday Gift Guide: Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum and Beach Bar Cocktails, KURU Footwear, More
Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - The Kinks, Allman Brothers, The Cranberries, Rory Gallagher, more
Caught In The Act: KISS Farewell at the Allstate Arena
Foo Fighters Add Dates To 2024 North American Tour
Slipknot Announce Dates For 25th Anniversary Tour
Dave Mustaine Sets Record Straight About Megadeth Song
Exit Eden Cover Journey Classic 'Separate Ways'
Green Day Share 'Dilemma' Video
Queen Salute Friends On The Greatest Live
Sarah McLachlan Announces The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour
Singled Out: The Effens' Someone's Gonna Get You