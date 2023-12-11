Slipknot Announce Dates For 25th Anniversary Tour

Slipknot have announced that they will be hitting the road next year to celebrate their 25th anniversary and have released the dates for a 2024 European and UK headline tour that will feature support from Bleed From Within.
Clown had this to say, "It has been 25 years since we first played on the continent, and we've been back ever since. The memories I have from all those times are life changing, and we're ready to make more. I'm so excited to bring our 25 year Anniversary tour to Europe and the UK. Be prepared for an energy you've never experienced before. It's happening."
Bleed From Within added, "Slipknot are a band that we all grew up listening to so when we got the call for the tour, you can imagine our reaction. To play so many iconic stages alongside one of the biggest metal bands of all time is both an honour and a privilege.
"We are also acutely aware that opportunities like this rarely present themselves, so you can expect the best Bleed From Within shows you've ever seen. Very grateful to Slipknot and their team for having us. We can not wait to get out there!"
See the dates below:
05.12 NL Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
06.12 DE Dortmund, Westfalenhalle
08.12 DE Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle
09.12 DE Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena
11.12 CH Zurich, Hallenstadion
12.12 FR Paris, Accor Arena
14.12 UK Leeds, First Direct Arena
15.12 UK Glasgow, OVO Hydro
17.12 UK Manchester, CO-OP Live Arena
18.12 UK Birmingham, Utilita Arena
20.12 UK London, O2 Arena
