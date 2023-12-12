Gibson Releases The Collection: Slash Standard Edition - 2023 In Review

(Prime) Gibson Releases The Collection: Slash Standard Edition was a top 23 story of Jan 2023: Due to the success of the premium Custom and Deluxe editions, Gibson Publishing announced a new Standard edition of The Collection: Slash.

The Standard edition offers a widely accessible version of the coffee-table book featuring 364 pages in hardcover, in a slightly more compact size of 240 x 340 mm (9.45 x 13.39").

The Collection: Slash Deluxe edition is presented in a Les Paul slipcase and measures 240 x 340 mm (9.45 x 13.39"). It includes a cover poster, four guitar art prints, and a certificate of authenticity. The initial print run of the Deluxe edition is hand-signed by Slash and is limited to 1,000 copies worldwide.

Highly collectible, The Collection: Slash Custom edition is the only edition of the book limited to 500 copies worldwide, and hand-signed by SLASH himself. The Custom edition measures slightly larger at 297 x 420 mm (11.69 x 16.54") and comes inside a premium clamshell protective box with exceptional case candy inside the package including an Axe Heaven Appetite Les Paul miniature guitar, an exclusive Slash bandana, a guitar pick tin with Dunlop guitar picks, a cover poster, four guitar art prints, and a certificate of authenticity. Get the various editions here.

