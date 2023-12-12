Sum 41 'Rise Up' With First Song From Their Final Album

(BPM) For the final time as a collective, Grammy-nominated band Sum 41 have announced their upcoming double album, Heaven :x: Hell, expected for release on March 29th, 2024 via Rise Records. Heaven :x: Hell is the most ambitious album from Sum 41 yet - Heaven is 10 tracks of snarling high energy pop punk, while Hell consists of ten heavy metal anthems spiked with fret-burning solos, thrashing riffs, and fist-pumping hooks. The band has been straddling the line of pop-punk and metal for their entire career, and Heaven :x: Hell is a testament to their innovative sound and unmatched skill, proving them as pioneers 27 years after the bands inception.
On the new album, vocalist Deryck Whibley says, "Once I heard the music, I was confident enough to say, 'This is the record I'd like to go out on.' We've made a double album of pop punk and metal, and it makes sense. It took a long time for us to pave this lane for ourselves, but we did, and it's unique to us."
Alongside the announcement, Sum 41 has released a new single and music video, "Rise Up". The first offering from the upcoming album's metal-filled Hell side, "Rise Up" opens with a flurry of guitar riffs and pounding drums fit for a mosh pit straight out of the band's early years. "Writing 'Rise Up,' I felt the way I did when I first got signed," says Deryck. "I felt the pressure and the need to create something great, but I felt so excited at the same time."
Heaven :x: Hell Tracklist
HEAVEN-
1. Waiting On A Twist Of Fate
2. Landmines
3. I Can't Wait
4. Time Won't Wait
5. Future Primitive
6. Dopamine
7. Not Quite Myself
8. Bad Mistake
9. Johnny Libertine
10. Radio Silence
HELL-
1. Preparasi A Salire
2. Rise Up
3. Stranger In These Times
4. I Don't Need Anyone
5. Over The Edge
6. House Of Liars
7. You Wanted War
8. Paint It Black
9. It's All Me
10. How The End Begins
