Sum 41 'Rise Up' With First Song From Their Final Album

(BPM) For the final time as a collective, Grammy-nominated band Sum 41 have announced their upcoming double album, Heaven :x: Hell, expected for release on March 29th, 2024 via Rise Records. Heaven :x: Hell is the most ambitious album from Sum 41 yet - Heaven is 10 tracks of snarling high energy pop punk, while Hell consists of ten heavy metal anthems spiked with fret-burning solos, thrashing riffs, and fist-pumping hooks. The band has been straddling the line of pop-punk and metal for their entire career, and Heaven :x: Hell is a testament to their innovative sound and unmatched skill, proving them as pioneers 27 years after the bands inception.

On the new album, vocalist Deryck Whibley says, "Once I heard the music, I was confident enough to say, 'This is the record I'd like to go out on.' We've made a double album of pop punk and metal, and it makes sense. It took a long time for us to pave this lane for ourselves, but we did, and it's unique to us."

Alongside the announcement, Sum 41 has released a new single and music video, "Rise Up". The first offering from the upcoming album's metal-filled Hell side, "Rise Up" opens with a flurry of guitar riffs and pounding drums fit for a mosh pit straight out of the band's early years. "Writing 'Rise Up,' I felt the way I did when I first got signed," says Deryck. "I felt the pressure and the need to create something great, but I felt so excited at the same time."

Heaven :x: Hell Tracklist

HEAVEN-

1. Waiting On A Twist Of Fate

2. Landmines

3. I Can't Wait

4. Time Won't Wait

5. Future Primitive

6. Dopamine

7. Not Quite Myself

8. Bad Mistake

9. Johnny Libertine

10. Radio Silence

HELL-

1. Preparasi A Salire

2. Rise Up

3. Stranger In These Times

4. I Don't Need Anyone

5. Over The Edge

6. House Of Liars

7. You Wanted War

8. Paint It Black

9. It's All Me

10. How The End Begins

Related Stories

Sum 41's Zummo To Rock Dirty Mondays

Sum 41 To Deliver 'Landmines' This Week

Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Discharged From Hospital

The Offspring, Sum 41 And Simple Plan Team Up On Stage

News > Sum 41