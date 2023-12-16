Chrissie Hynde Says Rock Hall Has 'Nothing To Do With Rock 'N' Roll' - 2023 In Review

Chrissie Hynde Says Rock Hall Has 'Nothing To Do With Rock 'N' Roll' was a top 23 story of March 2023: Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde took to the social media to say that she does not want to be associated with her position in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.
The comments came during a week that Hole frontman Courtney Love and author Jessica Hopper called out the Cleveland institution for not having enough female representations among their inductees.
Hydre wrote on Facebook, "If anyone wants my position in the rock 'n' roll Hall of Fame they are welcome to it. I don't even wanna be associated with it. It's just more establishment backslapping. I got in a band so I didn't have to be part of all that.
"I was living a happy life in Rio when I got the call I was being inducted. My heart sank because I knew I'd have to go back for it as it would be too much of a kick in the teeth to my parents if I didn't. I'd upset them enough by then, so it was one of those things that would bail me out from years of disappointing them. ( like moving out of the USA and being arrested at PETA protests and my general personality ).
"Other than Neil Young's participation in the induction process, the whole thing was, and is, total bollocks. It's absolutely nothing to do with rock 'n' roll and anyone who thinks it is is a fool.XCH"
The Pretenders Share 'A Love' Visualizer
The Pretenders Announce Rare Intimate US Tour
The Pretenders Recruit Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood For New Song
Guns N' Roses Tap Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, More For Tour
Sebastian Bach Approached About Joining Van Halen- Mick Mars Shares 'Right Side Of Wrong'- Rolling Stones 'Whole Wide World' Video- more
Slipknot To Play Full Debut Album On 25th Anniversary Tour- L.A. Guns Hitting The Road With KK's Priest- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Disney Vinyl
3 - Rockin' the Ritz: NYC 1988
Holiday Gift Guide: Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum and Beach Bar Cocktails, KURU Footwear, More
Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - The Kinks, Allman Brothers, The Cranberries, Rory Gallagher, more
Sebastian Bach Approached About Joining Van Halen
Mick Mars Shares New Song 'Right Side Of Wrong'
Rolling Stones Share 'Whole Wide World' Video To Celebrate Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition)
Kenny Rogers' The Gambler Given Dolby Atmos Upgrade For 45th Anniversary
The Black Crowes Release 'The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion' Box Set
Keane Share 'Love Actually' Video With Scenes From The Movie
More Stars Added To New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash TV Special
Yellowcard Celebrate 'Ocean Avenue' 20th Anniversary With 2023 Steve Aoki Remix