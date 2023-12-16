Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Reflects On First KISS and More On The SDR Show

(CHQ Media) Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine appeared on the latest episode of The SDR Show with Ralph Sutton. During the interview with Sutton and Jim Florentine, Mustaine talks about Kiko Loureiro leaving the band, his hate of concept records, and the joys of living in Tennessee.

Some highlights of the interview include: Mustaine touches on the high price of touring and refusing to work with specific venues. After some complicated math, including how long it takes to write, produce, record, and promote an album-along with his current age-Mustaine figures Megadeth has about six albums left in them

He touches on the recent Grammy win and why Megadeth is still relevant after all these years - His "edge-cutter," which he drinks before cutting on stage-is comprised of wine and 7-Up

On James LoMezno coming back to the band: "When he came back, it was like he had been woodshedding. He looked great, played great, sounded great, and his head was on straight. It's been fantastic ever since, so I can't wait to get back into the studio."

On Kiss being his first concert and how live music shaped him: "It came in waves after that (seeing Kiss) and took more and more equilibrium each time I would have an experience with live venues. I remember seeing AC/DC-I remember seeing the Scorpions-just some really important shows." Check out the episode below:

Related Stories

Megadeth Reunite With Marty Friedman For Budokan Concert Livestream - 2023 In Review

Dave Mustaine Sets Record Straight About Megadeth Song

Megadeth Announce New Digital Collection

Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Shreds Christmas Classic

News > Megadeth