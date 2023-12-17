'Jay Did Not Leave' Slipknot Says Clown

Slipknot co-founder M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan said in a new interview that drummer Jay Weinberg "did not leave the band" and that the group has decided "to so something different".

Crahan told NME, "As far as Jay goes, what people need to know is Jay did not leave the band, and what I want to say is that we're moving on.

"Like the statement said, we're choosing to do something different. This space that we're at right now is a very, very special space, thought about and generated mostly by the OGs."

The band revealed that they had parted ways with Weinberg, son of E Street Band legend Max Weinberg, on November 5th. They said at the time, "We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years. No one can ever replace Joey Jordison's original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey's parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it.

"But as ever, Slipknot is intent on evolving. The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds."

