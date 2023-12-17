Original AC/DC Drummer Colin Burgess Dead At 77

Original AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess has died at the age of 77. The band shared the sad news with fans via their social media on Friday (December 15th). A cause of death was not revealed.
The band shared, "Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin."
The drummer was part of the legendary band's inaugural 1973 lineup and played on the original recording of their debut single, "Can I Sit Next To You, Girl". Following his departure from AC/DC, he went on to find success with the band The Masters Apprentices, which earned him induction into the ARIA Hall Of Fame in 1988.
