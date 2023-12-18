Aerosmith Classic 'Dream On' Passes 1 Billion Spotify Streams

(hennemusic) Aerosmith's 1973 classic, "Dream On", has surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. "'Dream On' has now been streamed over 1 BILLION times on Spotify," shared the band on social media. "THANK YOU #BlueArmy"

The track from the group's self-titled debut album was a huge hit on their hometown of Boston, MA upon its original release while it failed to garner huge traction nationwide; a reissue two years later landed in the US Top 10 on its way to becoming one of the band's signature songs.

This fall, after just three shows into the launch of the group's Peace Out farewell tour, Aerosmith were forced to postponed the series after Steven Tyler sustained vocal cord damage during a show.

"To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven's vocal injury is more serious than initially thought," said Aerosmith at the time; get more details and stream "Dream On" here.

Related Stories

Aerosmith In The Studio For 50th Anniversary - 2023 In Review

Alice Cooper Not Following KISS and Aerosmith Into Retirement

Aerosmith Postpone Farewell Tour Due To Steven Tyler Injury

Aerosmith Postpone Farewell Tour Dates Due To Steven Tyler Injury

News > Aerosmith

Share this article: