(hennemusic) Aerosmith's 1973 classic, "Dream On", has surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. "'Dream On' has now been streamed over 1 BILLION times on Spotify," shared the band on social media. "THANK YOU #BlueArmy"
The track from the group's self-titled debut album was a huge hit on their hometown of Boston, MA upon its original release while it failed to garner huge traction nationwide; a reissue two years later landed in the US Top 10 on its way to becoming one of the band's signature songs.
This fall, after just three shows into the launch of the group's Peace Out farewell tour, Aerosmith were forced to postponed the series after Steven Tyler sustained vocal cord damage during a show.
"To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven's vocal injury is more serious than initially thought," said Aerosmith at the time; get more details and stream "Dream On" here.
Aerosmith In The Studio For 50th Anniversary - 2023 In Review
Alice Cooper Not Following KISS and Aerosmith Into Retirement
Aerosmith Postpone Farewell Tour Due To Steven Tyler Injury
Aerosmith Postpone Farewell Tour Dates Due To Steven Tyler Injury
$200 Million Being Invested In KISS Avatars Says Gene- Original Misfits Drummer Manny Martinez Reportedly Dead At 69- more
Original AC/DC Drummer Colin Burgess Dead At 77- 'Jay Did Not Leave' Slipknot Says Clown- Rolling Stones Singles 1966-1971 Limited Edition- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Disney Vinyl
3 - Rockin' the Ritz: NYC 1988
Holiday Gift Guide: Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum and Beach Bar Cocktails, KURU Footwear, More
$200 Million Being Invested In KISS Avatars Says Gene
Original Misfits Drummer Manny Martinez Reportedly Dead At 69
Aerosmith Classic 'Dream On' Passes 1 Billion Spotify Streams
Queensryche Go AI With 'Nocturnal Light' Video
Bill Nelson Shares 'Starlight Stories'
Singled Out: All Day Sucker's I'm Not Tired
Led Zeppelin and John Lennon Classics Added To US National Recording Registry - 2023 In Review
Metallica Master Puppets On Jimmy Kimmel Live - 2023 In Review