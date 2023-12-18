Foreigner Spoofed Rock Hall For April Fool's Day - 2023 In Review

Foreigner Spoofed Rock Hall For April Fool's Day was a top 23 story of April 2023: Foreigner celebrated April Fool's Day by sharing a "spoof" on social media claiming that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame held a special meeting to nominate the band for induction.

Their manager, Phil Carson, shared a follow-up post on Sunday (April 2nd) to explain the spoof, and the irony of the joke. The original post read, "In an unprecedented move, the entire board of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame met especially to nominate Foreigner. The board recognized that Mick Jones' and Foreigner's major contribution to music over the years warranted a very special place in the history of the Hall Of Fame. Said manager Phil Carson, "Needless to say, we are all delighted to learn of this unique privilege. I believe that the entire board realized that Foreigner had as many hits as Fleetwood Mac, just one less than the Eagles, and more than Journey and many other Hall Of Fame alumni. We are greatly looking forward to the induction ceremony."

Carson followed up with, "Thank you all for your reactions to yesterday's spoof [smile emoji] While it was posted with a sense of humour, it was not without a touch of irony. Foreigner should be in the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame. Mick Jones' groundbreaking song writing and production skills coupled with music sales and performances that eclipse most of their contemporaries should be enough to warrant Foreigner's nomination and induction. Mick founded Foreigner in 1977 and went on to conquer the world with as many Billboard top ten hits as Fleetwood Mac, just one less than the Eagles, and more than Journey and most of the heritage band Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame alumni. He created the current version of Foreigner in 2005 and chose the amazing Kelly Hansen as the lead singer to breath new life into the songs he wrote and co-wrote. That band has performed around 100 shows all over the world each year since then and continues to play to sell out business as they continue the journey on their two year farewell tour. Please try to see them before they are done, but most of all, help us put some pressure on the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame board to do the right thing while there is still time for them to deliver a stellar performance at their well deserved induction.

"Thank you for listening.

"Phil Carson, manager"

