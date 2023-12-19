.

Aerosmith In The Studio For Get A Grip's 30th Anniversary - 2023 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 12-19-2023
Aerosmith In The Studio For Get A Grip's 30th Anniversary was a top 23 story of April 2023: The 30th anniversary of Aerosmith's "Get A Grip" album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

Redbeard had this to say, "'Livin' on the Edge', 'Cryin'','Eat the Rich', 'Fever','Line Up','Amazing' ...any wonder that Get a Grip is Aerosmith's biggest-selling album worldwide at over twenty million copies? The entire band sat down with me In the Studio to milk all the details behind Get a Grip in a revealing classic rock interview with an American treasure.

"Even after the 1989 record-setting success of Aerosmith Pump barely four years earlier, the song sources from which to choose for Get a Grip were so plentiful and so strong for Aerosmith that even the 75 minute capacity of the compact disc could not hold them all. 'Deuces Are Wild' ended up on The Beavis and Butthead Experience soundtrack, while my personal favorite, 'Head First', has the highly significant distinction of being the first song by a major band to be distributed over the internet. 'Head First' by Aerosmith was the first major band internet music download on June 27, 1994 to about ten thousand CompuServe subscribers, including Q102 Dallas/Ft. Worth, where it took us almost 24 hours to download less than four minutes of WAV file music back then! " Stream the episode here.

