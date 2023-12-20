Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Tim Bachman Dead At 71 - 2023 In Review

Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Tim Bachman Dead At 71 was a top 23 story of May 2023: Tim Bachman, co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, died at the age of 71. His son Ryder broke the sad news to fans via Facebook on April 28th.

Ryder wrote, "My Dad passed this afternoon. Thank You Everyone for the kind words. Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end. Grab yer loved ones and hug 'em close, ya never know how long you have." His brother Robbie died in January."

He shared a follow-up post on Saturday featuring photos and caption, "Thinking about my Dad this morning. The last words he said were, "I love you Paxton, Share the Music" and so I'll honour Dad this afternoon by sharing songs, some he's played a million times on stage; c'mon down and sing em with me, I bet u know the words...We'll be jamming outside this beautiful sunny afternoon at Fanny Bay Inn Jam, Saturdays 4:30-7:30pm."

