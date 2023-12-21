Punk Legends Fear Take On AC/DC Classic - 2023 In Review

(Glass Onyon) Punk Legends Fear Take On AC/DC Classic was a top 23 story of May 2023: What happens when you take some of the best punk rock bands of the last 30 years and turn them loose on some of the greatest hard rock songs by venerated Aussies AC/DC? Sparks fly, juices flow, and heads explode!
High Voltage Punk is a collection of brand new recordings from a murderer's row of punk veterans and icons from England, Scotland, and The U.S. Hear songs such as "Hell's Bells," "It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock N' Roll)," "You Shook Me All Night Long" and more cranked up to 11 and injected with a heavy jolt of punk rock energy!
Kicking things off is L.A. punk legends FEAR, who take us all the way back to 1976, one year before FEAR's founding, with a vicious take on massive hit "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap." Still led by charismatic frontman Lee Ving, FEAR remain true to their hardcore punk roots while adding touches of metal on the cover version, and showcasing Ving's distinctive snarling vocals for one of the most ferocious and electrifying performances of this band's very long career!
Watch for more singles coming as well as the full album set to be released on digital and CD June 30 with vinyl following July 14!
TRACK LIST:
1. Live Wire - Peter And The Test Tube Babies
2. Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap - Fear
3. Jailbreak - 999
4. Hell's Bells - UK Subs
5. Big Balls - Dwarves
6. Problem Child - Flipper
7. It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'N' Roll) - Anti-Nowhere League
8. You Shook Me All Night Long - The Queers
9. TNT - The Skids
10. Rocker - The Vibrators
11. Shake A Leg - D.I.
12. Highway To Hell - Angry Samoans
BONUS TRACKS
13. Thunderstruck - The Members
14. Back In Black - Chesty Malone & The Slice 'Em Ups
