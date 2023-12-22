Motley Crue and Van Halen win 2023 hennemusic Rock News Awards

(hennemusic) Motley Crue and Van Halen were named winners of the 2023 hennemusic Rock News Awards, the daily music news site announced Thursday.
The 14th annual event saw Motley Crue named hennemusic Rock News Artist Of The Year, while Van Halen delivered the hennemusic Rock News Story Of The Year.
Both bands were the most read-about artists in each category, whose winners are chosen by music fans: total page views determine the Rock News Story Of The Year, while the Rock News Artist Of The Year is based on the combined page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.
The Top 10 in both categories were counted down over the past two weeks, in the tradition of the weekly hennemusic Hot 10.
"From new members to tours to lawsuits, Motley Crue made hennemusic headlines throughout 2023," says Publisher Bruce Henne, "as they notched three spots in the top 10 of the hennemusic Rock News Story Of The Year category, which was won by Van Halen when David Lee Roth shared some behind the scenes information on the band."
Previous hennemusic Rock News Awards honorees include KISS, Journey, Pink Floyd, and The Rolling Stones, among others
Get more details and view the 2023 hennemusic Rock News Awards countdown here.
