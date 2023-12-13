2023 hennemusic Rock News Awards Countdown Begins

(hennemusic) The countdown begins this week to the launch of the 2023 hennemusic Rock News Awards, which recognize the biggest rock news artists and stories of the past year.

In the tradition of the weekly hennemusic Hot 10, the daily rock news outlet will count down the Top 10 Rock News Artists and the Top 10 Rock News Stories of 2023 starting Tuesday, December 12.

Finalists for the 14th annual hennemusic Rock News Awards are chosen by readers: the Rock News Story Of The Year is determined by page views, while the Rock News Artist Of The Year is based on the combined total page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.

"Classic rock regularly ruled the headlines in 2023," says publisher Bruce Henne, "as hennemusic readers stayed on top of releases and tours by heavyweight acts like Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, U2, Iron Maiden, Bruce Springsteen and KISS, among others."

A daily rock news service dedicated to providing music fans with an accurate, timely and reliable resource for music news, hennemusic serves as a trusted source for rock fans who need updated information on their favorite artists and events.

An affiliate of the antiMusic Network, hennemusic is an "official news provider" for the Day In Rock.

Previous hennemusic Rock News Awards winners include Van Halen, KISS, Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones and AC/DC, among others.

The 2023 hennemusic Rock News Awards winners will be revealed on Thursday, December 21 at hennemusic.com, which will celebrate its 14th anniversary on February 1, 2024..

