Roger Waters Previews Re-Recorded Version Of The Dark Side Of The Moon

(hennemusic) Roger Waters is sharing the first preview of his re-recorded version of the iconic 1973 Pink Floyd album, "The Dark Side Of The Moon." Fans can hear an audio snippet of "Us And Them" alongside video footage of Waters in the studio.
"When we recorded the stripped down songs for the Lockdown Sessions, the 50th anniversary of the release of Dark Side of The Moon was looming on the horizon," Waters explains. "It occurred to me that Dark Side of the Moon could well be a suitable candidate for a similar re-working, partly as a tribute to the original work, but also to re-address the political and emotional message of the whole album."
As fans await more details about Waters' project, Pink Floyd will release a 50th anniversary edition of the 1973 project on March 24; one of the best-selling albums in music history will be celebrated with a new deluxe box set, a book, a video animation competition and a planetarium show.
See what more Waters had to say about his re-recorded project and stream the "Us And Them" preview here.
