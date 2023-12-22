.

Slipknot Released Videos For Unreleased Tracks - 2023 In Review

(Elektra) Slipknot Released Videos For Unreleased Tracks was a top 23 story of June 2023: Slipknot have released two new music videos for unreleased music, "Memories (Adderall - Rough Demo)" and "Death March", which were both directed by multidisciplinary artist and Slipknot founding member, M. Shawn 'clown' Crahan.

Alongside the videos, the band has released the Adderall EP, which collects alternate versions and reworkings of the band's song "Adderall", along with non-LP tracks. The original studio version of "Adderall" is the lead-off track on SLIPKNOT's latest album THE END, SO FAR.

Elaborating on the new EP and videos, clown remarked, "Deconstructing to continuously pave the way for evolution. At this point in the program nothing is safe."

The Adderall EP follows "Bone Church," a surprise standalone single released earlier this year with an accompanying M. Shawn 'clown' Crahan directed video piece titled "Yen - Director's Cut (Bone Church. The "Bone Church" video has gone on to amass over one million views and counting.

Released this past September, Slipknot's latest album THE END, SO FAR landed at #1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and at #2 on the Billboard 200, marking their sixth top 10-charting album on the Billboard 200. The album also made a stunning impact worldwide with #1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Mexico, as well as Top 3 debuts in Canada, New Zealand, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and Belgium.

Watch the "Memories (Adderall - Rough Demo)" video here and "Death March" below:

