Foo Fighters Played Surprise Set At Glastonbury Festival - 2023 In Review

(hennemusic) Foo Fighters Played Surprise Set At Glastonbury Festival was a top 23 story of June 2023: Foo Fighters played a surprise set under a pseudonym band name at the UK's Glastonbury Festival on June 23. Billed as The Churnups, fans can stream broadcast video of "All My Life", "Rescued" and "The Pretender" as pulled from a 9-song performance that included a guest appearance by Violet Grohl and wrapped up with a dedication to the late Taylor Hawkins on the closing number, "Everlong."
Alongside new drummer Josh Freese, Foo Fighters arrived on the Pyramid Stage ahead of Royal Blood and the evening's headliners Arctic Monkeys. The Foo Fighters recently topped the UK charts with their new album, "But Here We Are."
The 2023 record joins 2002's "One By One", "Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace" (2007), "Wasting Light" (2011), "Concrete And Gold" (2017) and "Medicine At Midnight" (2021) to become the Foo Fighters sixth Official Number 1 in the region.
Stream live video performances from Glastonbury here.
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode - 2023 In Review
Foo Fighters Topped UK Album Charts With But Here We Are - 2023 In Review
Foo Fighters Recruit Violet Grohl For 'Show Me How' - 2023 In Review
100 Drummers Rock Foo Fighters' My Hero in Tribute To Taylor Hawkins - 2023 In Review
KISS Schedule The First Avatar Show- Stone Sour On Hold Over 'Irreconcilable Differences' Says Corey Taylor- more
Motley Crue Forced To Cancel New Year's Eve Concert- Bring Me The Horizon Part Ways With Longtime Member- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts - Music And More!
Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
KISS Schedule The First Avatar Show
Stone Sour On Hold Over 'Irreconcilable Differences' Says Corey Taylor
Duff McKagan Reacts To Shout Out From Bob Dylan
Singled Out: Eleyet McConnell's Gettin' By
Guns N' Roses In The Recording Studio In Norway - 2023 In Review
Iron Maiden Frontman Does Not Want Rock Hall Induction - 2023 In Review
Foo Fighters Played Surprise Set At Glastonbury Festival - 2023 In Review
Def Leppard And Sammy To Receive Stars On Hollywood Walk Of Fame - 2023 In Review